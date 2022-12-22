Read full article on original website
Ironmen at Break Riding Win Streak
The Nowata Ironmen are 4-2 at Christmas break and on a two-game win streak including double digit wins over Chelsea, and Commerce. The Ironmen season has been a bunch of streaks of two, starting with winning their two first games followed by dropping the next two in the Ty Hewitt Tournament.
Best of 2022: OKWU Men in NAIA Elite Eight
We continue our series of the best sports stories in 2022, as the days are dwindling for the New Year across Northeast Oklahoma. Again one of the top sports stories in the area was Oklahoma Wesleyan Men’s basketball. The Eagles would advance to the NAIA National Quarterfinals with a...
Christmas Tree Mulch Service Offered by City of Bartlesville
The City of Bartlesville has announced it will offer free Christmas tree mulching at Sooner Park. Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off in the upper level parking lot in the designated fenced-off area. Entry is best through Madison Boulevard. Trees will be accepted through January 23. The mulch will...
Friends In-Deed Christmas Meal Serves Hundreds
The warmer temperatures made it easier for those who could get out to attend the Friend in-Deed Christmas meal on Christmas Day at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ in Bartlesville. Rides were provided for those who could not drive or felt uncomfortable doing so with the residual ice and snow on the roads.
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Nowata County Commissioners Off this Week
The Nowata County Commissioners will not meet this week for their weekly county commissioners meeting, they will instead meet on January 2nd at 9 am in the Nowata County Court House annex. This will be the first time that (Republican-elect) Paul Crupper will be on the board of County Commissioner...
