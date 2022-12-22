Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
travellens.co
19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV
Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
Morgan Messenger
Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
Winter storm causes power outages, road closures across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend. WUSA9 is keeping track of all...
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WHSV
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
Person killed after winds bring tree down on car in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a person died Friday after a large tree fell on top of a car in the Sabillasville area. It happened in the area of Foxville and Tower roads. The National Weather Service said strong winds were responsible for bringing down the tree. MSP expected […]
Unruly Inmate Strikes Again After Assaulting Officers In Virginia
A woman who had become combative with officers struck again and is facing additional charges after kicking an officer in the head, authorities say.Officers were attempting to transport Kristen Nicole Stephens, 34, around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 to another medical facility when the attack happen…
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
sungazette.news
Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop
An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door. When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and...
fredericksburg.today
Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford
Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
sungazette.news
Police: Home-mover arrested for allegedly pilfering cash
A resident of the 1000 block of Lynn Street, S.W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m. that there were movers inside his home packing up his belongings. The resident noticed that U.S. currency was missing from his fireplace mantel and he began reviewing his security camera. The...
Family Of Fallen Virginia Hero Gets House Paid Off For Christmas
Christmas has come early for the family of veteran Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Frederick "Butch" Henry Cameron, Jr. who died from COVID-19 complications during the pandemic.The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that as part of its "Season of Hope," it will be paying off the outstanding…
West Virginia family featured in US House documentary on economic disparity
A family from Augusta, West Virginia was recently featured in a documentary as they run their small business from home as they take care of their two sons with autism.
sungazette.news
Police: Youths injure passerby during pellet-gun attack
On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the area of North George Mason Drive and Langston Boulevard, striking at least one individual, Arlington police said. The victim did not require medical attention, police said. At least three juveniles were...
sungazette.news
Police: Assaults on some woman are tied together
On Dec. 19 at 1:28 p.m., a woman was with a man known to her inside a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when the man physically assaulted her, Arlington police said. Later in the day, a woman arrived at the residence and assaulted the victim before...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Submit those results
We don’t make new year’s resolutions at the Sun Gazette sports department, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond. That list is probably an unrealistic goal of for all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.
