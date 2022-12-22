ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA
travellens.co

19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV

Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WHSV

VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop

An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door. When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and...
VIENNA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Home-mover arrested for allegedly pilfering cash

A resident of the 1000 block of Lynn Street, S.W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m. that there were movers inside his home packing up his belongings. The resident noticed that U.S. currency was missing from his fireplace mantel and he began reviewing his security camera. The...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Youths injure passerby during pellet-gun attack

On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the area of North George Mason Drive and Langston Boulevard, striking at least one individual, Arlington police said. The victim did not require medical attention, police said. At least three juveniles were...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Assaults on some woman are tied together

On Dec. 19 at 1:28 p.m., a woman was with a man known to her inside a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when the man physically assaulted her, Arlington police said. Later in the day, a woman arrived at the residence and assaulted the victim before...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: Submit those results

We don’t make new year’s resolutions at the Sun Gazette sports department, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond. That list is probably an unrealistic goal of for all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.
VIENNA, VA

