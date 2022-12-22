I hope this week’s Top Three Things article finds you enjoying your holiday season. Universal Orlando will be busy no matter how you celebrate this time of year. If you are lucky enough (or brave enough) to visit during Christmas week, you must take some breaks from the long queues. Many people prefer to take their breaks from theme park fun by having a snack. This week’s “Top Three Things” will all involve sugar. As a holiday bonus, this week we will have a bonus selection.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO