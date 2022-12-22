ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch

LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
ORLANDO, FL
7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
Festive Villagers light up their homes for the holidays

Luci and Kevin Rice have so much holiday cheer, they couldn’t contain it inside their home. So, they spread it outside to the middle of their cul-de-sac on Renwick Way in the Village of Winifred. Neighbors Nancy and Mike Verniel, Lee and Cathy Hahs and Bob and Mary Lloyd joined them to create a gingerbread house-themed display. “I ordered a gingerbread house online, and the rest of it is sweets,” Nancy said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold nights on the street

Randy Rauch, of Spectrum News, penned a heart-wrenching story about a homeless couple who will likely be sleeping outdoors in the bitter cold this Christmas because the existing shelters in Orlando simply cannot accommodate everyone. James and Crystal Worthy have made a shelter for themselves on a city sidewalk, and will spend their brutally cold Christmas-time in their make-shift tent tarp-covered tent. Read Rauch’s story here.
ORLANDO, FL
Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
ORLANDO, FL
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (December 25th, 2022)

I hope this week’s Top Three Things article finds you enjoying your holiday season. Universal Orlando will be busy no matter how you celebrate this time of year. If you are lucky enough (or brave enough) to visit during Christmas week, you must take some breaks from the long queues. Many people prefer to take their breaks from theme park fun by having a snack. This week’s “Top Three Things” will all involve sugar. As a holiday bonus, this week we will have a bonus selection.
ORLANDO, FL
Disney and Walt Disney World Cast Member Unions to Resume Negotiations Over Wages in January

Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023. The negotiations fell through during the last meeting as the two organizations have yet to agree on wages. Local 737, which represents hotel and restaurant Cast Members, reports asking for Disney’s best offer in January after calling for a minimum wage of $18 and a plan to eventually raise this to $20 per hour.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Ask Bungalower: What happened to the food carts downtown?

“Have you heard anything about food carts getting pushed out of downtown?”. In late November, a number of Bungalower readers started reaching out to us sharing that some of their favorite local food carts in the Central Business District were disappearing, and they couldn’t figure out why. Some readers...
ORLANDO, FL
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky

Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
ORLANDO, FL

