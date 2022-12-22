The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.

