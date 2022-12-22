ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend

On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings

Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat

Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do This If You’re Trapped In Your Car During The Blizzard

In case you haven’t heard - stay off the roads. Thanks to a record-breaking snowstorm in Western New York, a travel ban has been in effect for Erie county since Friday morning, which was soon followed by a ban on all traffic on the New York State Thruway from Rochester to Niagara Falls. However, some stubborn Buffalo residents did not heed the warning to stay home and subsequently got their vehicles stuck in the blizzard conditions.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY

Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy