Snowfall Totals In Western New York
The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend
On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
erienewsnow.com
A Buffalo family who became stranded in blizzard conditions got to spend Christmas at firefighters' firehouse
When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. Demetrice and Danielle, along with their children Aayden, 8,...
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings
Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
Wegmans Pushes Back Reopening Due To Blizzard In Buffalo
If you're running low on groceries you're going to need to make them stretch a bit longer.
Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat
Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
Do This If You’re Trapped In Your Car During The Blizzard
In case you haven’t heard - stay off the roads. Thanks to a record-breaking snowstorm in Western New York, a travel ban has been in effect for Erie county since Friday morning, which was soon followed by a ban on all traffic on the New York State Thruway from Rochester to Niagara Falls. However, some stubborn Buffalo residents did not heed the warning to stay home and subsequently got their vehicles stuck in the blizzard conditions.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
wnypapers.com
Gaming floor at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to close at 3 p.m.; property & hotel remain open
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino remains closed; Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino remains open. √ Seneca Gaming aims to reopen Niagara gaming floor sometime tomorrow afternoon; reopening of Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino to be determined. As the region continues to battle treacherous winter weather, Seneca Gaming Corp. announced the gaming floor...
wnypapers.com
National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY
Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
