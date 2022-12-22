ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury deliberating whether Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSvkb_0jrz2lLM00

Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles back in 2020.

The jury of seven women and five men received the case late Thursday morning after Lanez's defense completed a closing argument from a day earlier, and Los Angeles County prosecutors gave a brief rebuttal.

They will decide on three felony counts brought against the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, who has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The counts could lead to up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020. She needed surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

In closing arguments, prosecutors emphasized the courage it took for her to come forward and the vitriol she has faced for it. They said she had no incentive to tell anything but the truth.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, on her way to the courthouse in Los Angeles to testify on Dec. 13, 2022, in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lanez's lawyer alleged in his closing that the shots were actually fired by Megan's then-best-friend Kelsey Harris in a jealous fight over Lanez, who tried to stop the shooting. The attorney, George Mgdesyan, alleges Megan created a more sympathetic narrative by pinning the shooting on Lanez.

Harris denied being the shooter and previously identified Lanez as the one holding the gun. Her attorney, in an email, declined to comment on her involvement.

In an April interview with "CBS Mornings," Megan Thee Stallion told Gayle King that the shooting precipitated from an argument over whether to leave a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

"The argument was with the two people in the back seat," Megan Thee Stallion said. "So I asked the driver to pull the car over. Like, I'm done with this. And I should have stayed out of the car. Like, I should have not got back in the car. And they was like, 'Megan, just get back in the car. We're almost there.' And, like, just, 'Get back in.' So I get back in the car. It's... getting worse."

As the argument escalated, Megan Thee Stallion said she got out of the car, and that's when, she told King, that Lanez fired a gun at her several times.

"So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast," Megan Thee Stallion told King. "And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

Lanez — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major-label albums. His last two reached the top 10 on Billboard's charts.

Megan Thee Stallion was already a major rising star at the time of the shooting, and her prominence has surged since. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and had No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song "Savage," featuring Beyoncé, and as a guest on Cardi B's "WAP."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Remanded As Parents Erupt In Courtroom

Tory’s father called the guilty verdict the greatest “miscarriage of justice.” He also called out Roc Nation and Jay-Z as he escorted out. The internet has lit up now that the verdict has been shared in the Tory Lanez case. The singer-rapper has been convicted of assault and weapons charges, and it’s reported he faces 22 years in prison. According to “Lawyers4Workers,” at the courthouse, when the verdict was read, Lanez stood motionless. Then, he was remanded on the spot and taken to jail. His sentencing will take place on January 27.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HipHopDX.com

1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Reacts To Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘I Hope I’m Next’

1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford has shared his reaction to Tory Lanez‘s guilty verdict in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s estranged label boss took to Instagram Live on Friday night (December 23), after a grand jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges levied against him in connection to her shooting and injury. In a clip of the Live session, Crawford seemingly responded to a commenter taunting him about his own ongoing legal battle with his one-time protégé.
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
iheart.com

Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy