Yardbarker

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker

Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision

The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Brock Purdy enters Dan Marino territory with wild record rarely seen in 72 years

Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory. After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr, Raiders’ brutal loss to Steelers highlights concerning trend that doomed them

The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest problem this 2022 haunted them once again in their Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it may have just ended their playoff hopes. While the Raiders struggled to score, Derek Carr and co. were able to maintain a 10-3 lead heading to the final quarter of the contest. They stopped the Steelers from getting anything going offensively as well and even kept them scoreless in the third quarter.
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins praises Vikings for making this big move

Kirk Cousins helped his Minnesota Vikings improve to 12-3 with a 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and the quarterback was full of praise for his teammates. Cousins went 34-for-48 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the big victory. A couple of his offensive weapons put up huge receiving games.
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker

Commanders still paying price for decision on Kirk Cousins

Taylor Heinicke's benching in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the 49ers on Saturday is the latest development in a trend that's been all too familiar for Washington fans. Since 2018, the Commanders have started 11 different quarterbacks. No one has started...
Yardbarker

Watch: Patriots QB Mac Jones is developing reputation for being dirty player

We still do not know what type of player New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is when it comes being a franchise quarterback. But he is developing quite a reputation for being another type of player. Dirty. Jones had another incident that is getting some attention in the Patriots' 22-18...
Yardbarker

Insider believes Ravens should explore trading Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, a First Team All-Pro selection and an NFL MVP, and he’s not even 26 yet. For those reasons, NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes it would behoove the Ravens — both financially and in terms of compensation — to trade Jackson during the offseason if both sides remain at a stalemate with Jackson’s contract negotiations.
Yardbarker

Bombshell Details From Pacers’ Myles Turner Contract Talks

The Indiana Pacers have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. Easily the biggest will be what to do with starting center Myles Turner. He has been involved in NBA trade rumors for years, but the franchise may change its stance as he plays out an expiring contract.
NBC Sports

Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud

Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game

The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances

For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
Yardbarker

Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones

The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Is Colder Than The South Pole Today

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the coldest game of the year on Saturday. In fact, today's game at FirstEnergy Stadium will feature temperatures colder than the South Pole. With windchill, the current feels-like temperature in Cleveland is -21. The current temperature in the South Pole is -15. In addition to...
