Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
49ers QB Brock Purdy enters Dan Marino territory with wild record rarely seen in 72 years
Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory. After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.
Derek Carr, Raiders’ brutal loss to Steelers highlights concerning trend that doomed them
The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest problem this 2022 haunted them once again in their Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it may have just ended their playoff hopes. While the Raiders struggled to score, Derek Carr and co. were able to maintain a 10-3 lead heading to the final quarter of the contest. They stopped the Steelers from getting anything going offensively as well and even kept them scoreless in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins praises Vikings for making this big move
Kirk Cousins helped his Minnesota Vikings improve to 12-3 with a 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and the quarterback was full of praise for his teammates. Cousins went 34-for-48 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the big victory. A couple of his offensive weapons put up huge receiving games.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf proves he’s not human with bonkers pre-game move ahead of Chiefs clash
DK Metcalf is a certified freak of nature. The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver possesses a rare combination of speed, height, and power that is rarely seen in the NFL. As if we needed any more proof of his “inhuman-ness”, the wide receiver showed off his cold resistance while warming up against the Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Commanders still paying price for decision on Kirk Cousins
Taylor Heinicke's benching in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the 49ers on Saturday is the latest development in a trend that's been all too familiar for Washington fans. Since 2018, the Commanders have started 11 different quarterbacks. No one has started...
Yardbarker
Watch: Patriots QB Mac Jones is developing reputation for being dirty player
We still do not know what type of player New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is when it comes being a franchise quarterback. But he is developing quite a reputation for being another type of player. Dirty. Jones had another incident that is getting some attention in the Patriots' 22-18...
Yardbarker
Broncos LB Randy Gregory, Rams OL Oday Aboushi suspended for postgame scuffle
The Denver Broncos may not have put up much of a fight in Sunday’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, but that certainly wasn’t the case once the final whistle blew. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi each exchanged punches...
Yardbarker
Insider believes Ravens should explore trading Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, a First Team All-Pro selection and an NFL MVP, and he’s not even 26 yet. For those reasons, NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes it would behoove the Ravens — both financially and in terms of compensation — to trade Jackson during the offseason if both sides remain at a stalemate with Jackson’s contract negotiations.
Yardbarker
Bombshell Details From Pacers’ Myles Turner Contract Talks
The Indiana Pacers have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. Easily the biggest will be what to do with starting center Myles Turner. He has been involved in NBA trade rumors for years, but the franchise may change its stance as he plays out an expiring contract.
NBC Sports
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud
Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game
The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances
For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields hits a wide open Dante Pettis in the corner of the end zone for opening drive TD vs. Bills
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears don’t have a lot to play for right now, but that’s not stopping them. Fields hit Dante Pettis for an early score as no one on the Buffalo Bills covered the Bears’ wideout. Fields marched his team down the field very...
Yardbarker
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Look: NFL Game Is Colder Than The South Pole Today
The Cleveland Browns are hosting the coldest game of the year on Saturday. In fact, today's game at FirstEnergy Stadium will feature temperatures colder than the South Pole. With windchill, the current feels-like temperature in Cleveland is -21. The current temperature in the South Pole is -15. In addition to...
