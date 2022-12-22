ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals

By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.

Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.

In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.

Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.

During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law enforcement described the joint operation as a success.

"I would like to add that for every one of these violent criminals we take off the street, You're probably keeping 10 or 20 future crimes from occurring," said Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal District of Maryland. "Because these violent repeat offenders just keep doing the same thing over and over again, so that's going to stop all that future crime."

The success of this operation comes after police teamed up with religious and other community leaders, and donated 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 in clothes and another $7,000 worth of toys.

That was a strategic move to build trust.

"We partnered up with other local law enforcement with churches and other religious entities to show that we are here not just to arrest people and get the bad people on the street, but to be part of the community that we represent," said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy U.S. Maryland, District of Maryland.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the initiative that aims to rebuild trust in communities that have felt marginalized and mistreated by law enforcement.

"People talk to people who they feel comfortable with," Mayor Scott said. "When they feel like actually care about them and don't just see them as someone they can pull information out of."

At least 324 people have been murdered in Baltimore so far this year, just four victims shy of last year's total of homicides.

One of the most recent victims was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore, near CFG Bank Arena, on Wednesday.

Police hope an initiative like this will embolden more citizens to turn in more criminals.

"So we're building relationships likely not built or repairing a broken relationship, but it embodies trust building, and then people will then say, 'OK, I can call the tip line,'" said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Erek Barron, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said they will assess each fugitive to see if they will try in local or federal court.

