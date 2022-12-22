Many decades ago, professional football was a much simpler game. Blocking and tackling. Run to daylight. Establish the run to set up vertical passing opportunities. The same 11 players remained on the field, baring injury, at all times. The players were either lithe athletes (Warfield, Alworth, Adderly) or battering rams (Butkus, John Henry Johnson, Jim Taylor). There were always unicorn athletes, like Jim Brown, but they were few and far between. The game could be brutal with QB's being pile driven into the turf or receivers getting clotheslined by DB's. QB's called their own plays in the huddle that led to the phrase Monday Morning Quarterback. Since the internet didn't exist and there were no social media outlets, grievances weren't aired outside your living room until the following day when newspaper pundits wrote columns or coworkers offered their two cents to each other.

19 HOURS AGO