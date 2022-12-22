Read full article on original website
Giants news, 12/27: Playoff chances, Barkley and Jones, more headlines
The Giants can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 with a win. They can even reach postseason if they lose to the Colts. Per @NFLPlayoffScenarios on Twitter, here’s how:. Washington Commanders loss + Detroit Lions loss + Green Bay Packers loss OR. Washington loss + Seattle Seahawks loss...
Giants-Vikings final score: Vikings win 27-24 on 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal
The New York Giants will have to wait at least one more week to qualify for the NFC playoffs after a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Minnesota (12-3) won the game on a career-long 61-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Joseph on the game’s final play. On the previous play, the Vikings faced a third-and-11, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 17 yards on a screen pass to put Joseph within range.
Giants news, 12/26: Azeez Ojulari injury update, playoff talk, more
Ojulari said his ankle got “rolled up on” and that X-rays taken after the game came back negative for any structural damage. “It’s sore,” he said and expressed hope he will be able to play in the next game, on New Year’s Day against the Colts.
NFL says pass interference should have been called on final Giants-Commanders play
The NFL has reportedly acknowledged to the Washington Commanders that defensive pass interference should have been called in the end zone against Darnay Holmes of the New York Giants on Washington’s final offensive play in Sunday’s 20-12 Giants’ victory. Holmes was in coverage against Curtis Samuel on...
After watching yesterday's game, (overall) you have got to Feel Good!
There were a lot more highlights yesterday than there were reasons for concern. Some might think otherwise, but the NY Giants have their Immediate Future and Very Good, if not Franchise QB in house. Keep building around him, give the guy average to above average protection and Daniel Jones is Plenty Good Enough to win Championship games.
Potential strategy to sign both Jones and Barkley
It is clear that Jones and SB are becoming a pretty effective pair. The challenge will be can we sign both and not over pay for SB. The Giants should sign Jones for a 3 year contract with a 4th year option at around $30M per year. Maybe they add some flexibility by adding bonus options. There is no way they let a young, improving QB walk out the door. $30M may prove to be a steal in 2 years.
2023 Mock Draft Game
Utilizing CBS Sports’ Prospects, the Giants have to select a player within 10 spots of their selection. I had the Giants with the 22nd pick. We obviously need a Wr, Help in the trenches vs. the run, and a new Center. Hopefully we can use Free Agency for another starter at CB, a 2nd Te, and a Lb who can cover Te’s.
Things I think I think - Daniel Jones Edition
Many decades ago, professional football was a much simpler game. Blocking and tackling. Run to daylight. Establish the run to set up vertical passing opportunities. The same 11 players remained on the field, baring injury, at all times. The players were either lithe athletes (Warfield, Alworth, Adderly) or battering rams (Butkus, John Henry Johnson, Jim Taylor). There were always unicorn athletes, like Jim Brown, but they were few and far between. The game could be brutal with QB's being pile driven into the turf or receivers getting clotheslined by DB's. QB's called their own plays in the huddle that led to the phrase Monday Morning Quarterback. Since the internet didn't exist and there were no social media outlets, grievances weren't aired outside your living room until the following day when newspaper pundits wrote columns or coworkers offered their two cents to each other.
‘A chance’ Adoree’ Jackson can return for New York Giants vs. Colts
There is “a chance” that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson could return to action for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Jackson, the Giants’ best cornerback, has been out of action since suffering a sprained MCL while returning...
How Good is DJ with some theoretical Comps
The Giants are 8-5-1 with Daniel Jones at QB. I believe that Jones is largely the reason for the Giants winning record, but let’s conduct a thought experiment to understand why. Let’s face it. Other than Jones, Barkley, Thomas and maybe Bellinger, how many other Giants offensive players would...
Richie James
We should have a playoff spot locked up..Jones did his job…the team let him down. this loss belongs to James and the right side of our offensive line. i cannot wait to see Jones over the next few years with some legit nfl talent around him in key positions.
"Non Exclusive Franchise Tag" Still confused
Re: The dollars the Giants offer Barkley with the "NEF" tag, ...can they offer any amount they want?. Or is there a minimum set price for the RB position Giants must offer if they use the "non exclusive franchise" tag?. So..... Can Giants offer 10 million and "tag" him?. Then...
Giants were good Sunday, just not quite good enough
I think I’m conflicted in terms of how to feel about the New York Giants’ 27-24 loss on Saturday to the Minnesota Vikings. This was a hard-to-stomach loss, coming as it did on a last-play career-long 61-yard field goal by Vikings’ placekicker Greg Joseph. With the Seattle...
Giants-Vikings, Week 16: Live updates
Follow the New York Giants’ Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings right here. This will be your only discussion thread for Saturday’s game. Be sure to check back after the game for a full recap and analysis. Staff picks. More Giants-Vikings coverage. The Minnesota Vikings are 11-3,...
Giants-Vikings inactives: No surprises for Giants
With no practice squad elevations for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants have only five inactive players. The list is a familiar one. Injured players Adoree’ Jackson and Shane Lemieux are on it. Wide receiver David Sills in inactive. Sills, who started five games early in the season, has been active just one time since Week 8. Cornerback Rodarius Williams is inactive for the fourth consecutive week. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson is inactive for the second straight game.
Giants at Vikings: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ 27-24 loss
The New York Giants couldn’t quite complete the underdog win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road Saturday afternoon. This was an exciting, hard-fought game that felt like a true back-and-forth competition. Both of these teams are used to playing in high-pressure situations and almost all of their games this season have been decided by one score.
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain in good position despite loss to Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 with Sunday’s last-second 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 8-6-1 Giants, though, remain in good position to reach the postseason. FiveThirtyEight now lists the Giants with a 90 percent chance of reaching the playoffs after the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders all lost on Saturday. Playoff Status gives the Giants a 94 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.
Giants-Vikings: 5 plays that led to Saturday’s loss
The New York Giants lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 Sunday on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. Big Blue turned the football over twice, had multiple Kirk Cousins interceptions dropped, and had a late punt block that eventually led to a touchdown. Despite losing the turnover battle and not...
Week 16 Sunday viewing guide: The Christmas Day games
FOX - 1 p.m. If this game featured the Packers of a couple years ago, it could be one of the best games of the season. As it is, this still might wind up being the best game of the day. Green Bay has fallen on hard times in 2022....
Chargers at Colts: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The Los Angeles Chargers control their own postseason destiny tonight traveling to Indiana to take on the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in a battle of two teams heading in completely opposite directions. The Chargers are starting to get healthy at just the right time to try to...
