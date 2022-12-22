ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia

A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Lima News

Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link

Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Medical News Today

Researchers identify insulin-mimicking molecule that could treat diabetes

A recent study explored whether a molecule unrelated to insulin could perform the same role as insulin. Using cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers identified a small non-insulin-related protein that can activate the human insulin receptor. This finding paves the way for the future development of an insulin-mimicking oral pill to replace...
MedicalXpress

Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?

Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
ahchealthenews.com

How to measure your oxygen level at home

Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Extinguishing Diabetes Burnout

Anyone with diabetes can relate to the stress of dealing with the unrelenting daily demands of self-management. Deciding what and when to eat, measuring blood glucose, fitting in exercise, scheduling medications — you live your life to the drumbeat of these routines. You devote significant mental energy to keeping diabetes in check every hour of the day, and for many it can lead to diabetes burnout.
physiciansweekly.com

Sleep Spindles in Patients with Schizoaffective, Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder

The following is a summary of the “Sleep spindles in people with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders or bipolar disorders: a pilot study in a general population-based cohort” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Petit et al. Loss of sleep spindles has been linked to schizophrenia and...
diabetesdaily.com

Can You Have DKA Without High Blood Sugars?

This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a potentially fatal complication of diabetes typically associated with dangerously high blood glucose levels. However, this is not always the case, specifically for those who take a new class of diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors. Most people...
TENNESSEE STATE
physiciansweekly.com

US Depression Patients’ Compliance to Antihypertensive Therapy

The following is a summary of the “Adherence to prescribed antihypertensive medication among patients with depression in the United States” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Liu et al. Patients with hypertension and depression do worse than those with only hypertension. In addition, hypertension patients’...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living

“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
Medical News Today

High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds

A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
MedicalXpress

Team identifies new pathogenic mechanism for diabetes onset in MODY3

In order to treat patients with diabetes in the best possible way it is necessary to understand the disease mechanism. MODY type 3 (MODY3) is a monogenic hereditary form of diabetes that is caused by a genetic defect in the HNF1A gene. The result is progressive beta (β) cell failure leading to disease onset with high blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia.
MedicalXpress

Treating gut pain via a Nobel prize-winning receptor

Targeting a receptor responsible for our sense of touch and temperature, which researchers have now found to be present in our colon, could provide a new avenue for treating chronic pain associated with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. A team examining the colon, led by Professor Hongzhen Hu...
infomeddnews.com

A Surprising List of Beetroot Powder Benefits

In every pizza shop and diner, you’ll find beets in your salad. Maybe it brings back painful childhood memories of borderline force-feeding. The modest beet is a powerful superfood rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and special substances from its pigment to support overall health. We’ll explore the benefits, side...
MedicalXpress

Impact of epigenetics on the clinical management of cancer patients

In the early 1980s, the first changes in DNA related to a chemical modification called methylation were discovered, followed by the discovery in the mid-1990s of the first tumor suppressor genes inactivated by these modifications of the genetic material. The early 2000s saw the first use of these alterations as a biomarker of cancer disease, as well as the first uses of drugs against them.
targetedonc.com

Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ilsa Z.

Understanding the Bipolar Disorder

Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.

