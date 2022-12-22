Read full article on original website
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Lima News
Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Medical News Today
Researchers identify insulin-mimicking molecule that could treat diabetes
A recent study explored whether a molecule unrelated to insulin could perform the same role as insulin. Using cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers identified a small non-insulin-related protein that can activate the human insulin receptor. This finding paves the way for the future development of an insulin-mimicking oral pill to replace...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Extinguishing Diabetes Burnout
Anyone with diabetes can relate to the stress of dealing with the unrelenting daily demands of self-management. Deciding what and when to eat, measuring blood glucose, fitting in exercise, scheduling medications — you live your life to the drumbeat of these routines. You devote significant mental energy to keeping diabetes in check every hour of the day, and for many it can lead to diabetes burnout.
physiciansweekly.com
Sleep Spindles in Patients with Schizoaffective, Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder
The following is a summary of the “Sleep spindles in people with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders or bipolar disorders: a pilot study in a general population-based cohort” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Petit et al. Loss of sleep spindles has been linked to schizophrenia and...
diabetesdaily.com
Can You Have DKA Without High Blood Sugars?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a potentially fatal complication of diabetes typically associated with dangerously high blood glucose levels. However, this is not always the case, specifically for those who take a new class of diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors. Most people...
physiciansweekly.com
US Depression Patients’ Compliance to Antihypertensive Therapy
The following is a summary of the “Adherence to prescribed antihypertensive medication among patients with depression in the United States” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Liu et al. Patients with hypertension and depression do worse than those with only hypertension. In addition, hypertension patients’...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living
“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
MedicalXpress
Team identifies new pathogenic mechanism for diabetes onset in MODY3
In order to treat patients with diabetes in the best possible way it is necessary to understand the disease mechanism. MODY type 3 (MODY3) is a monogenic hereditary form of diabetes that is caused by a genetic defect in the HNF1A gene. The result is progressive beta (β) cell failure leading to disease onset with high blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia.
MedicalXpress
Treating gut pain via a Nobel prize-winning receptor
Targeting a receptor responsible for our sense of touch and temperature, which researchers have now found to be present in our colon, could provide a new avenue for treating chronic pain associated with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. A team examining the colon, led by Professor Hongzhen Hu...
infomeddnews.com
A Surprising List of Beetroot Powder Benefits
In every pizza shop and diner, you’ll find beets in your salad. Maybe it brings back painful childhood memories of borderline force-feeding. The modest beet is a powerful superfood rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and special substances from its pigment to support overall health. We’ll explore the benefits, side...
MedicalXpress
Impact of epigenetics on the clinical management of cancer patients
In the early 1980s, the first changes in DNA related to a chemical modification called methylation were discovered, followed by the discovery in the mid-1990s of the first tumor suppressor genes inactivated by these modifications of the genetic material. The early 2000s saw the first use of these alterations as a biomarker of cancer disease, as well as the first uses of drugs against them.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
targetedonc.com
Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
