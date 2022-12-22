ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise’s Real Personality Is ‘Closest’ to Maverick, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Says

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Hollywood is filled with polarizing figures of all shapes and sizes. And as one of the most famous people in the world, it should come as no surprise that Tom Cruise is one of them. Stories of the Top Gun star stretch back more than 40 years, with some hailing him as the greatest person in Hollywood and others alleging his terrible temper and dubious deeds.

Most of us will never know the real Tom Cruise. Joseph Kosinski, however, feels that he has a pretty solid grip on who the megastar is as a person. As the director of Top Gun: Maverick, Kosinski spent a great deal of time in Cruise’s company during the creation of the film and has nothing but positive things to say about the actor.

In fact, Kosinski recently declared that the real Tom Cruise is extremely similar to his iconic Top Gun character, Maverick. Captain Pete Mitchell, a.k.a. Maverick, is a daring (verging on loose cannon) pilot, willing to do just about anything to complete a mission. Though extraordinarily stubborn, Maverick learns the importance of friendship over time, placing greater importance on the safety of his colleagues and sharing his knowledge with younger recruits.

“Of all the characters he’s played, I think Maverick might be kind of the closest to his real personality,” Kosinski told The Guardian. “He’s always pushing the envelope. The young actors were so curious to just pick his brain. Here’s a guy who has the career that they all dream about and he’s willing to talk about how he got there.”

“Everyone knows he gives 110% every day,” Kosinski added. “But the amount of work it takes to make movies like this requires a level of commitment that’s pretty astonishing. He just never gives up.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Gushes About Working With Tom Cruise

For Joseph Kosinski, working with Tom Cruise was nothing short of a dream come true, as he feels they share a similar approach to filmmaking. “He knows I’ll work as hard as I can on every frame,” the Top Gun director said. “I’m always willing to have the conversation and be open to the best idea. We like fast cars, fast planes, you know, all that kind of kinetic movement. Two of the five films I’ve made have been with him.”

In a recent conversation with Knives Out director Rian Johnson for Variety, Kosinski explained that Tom Cruise was more of a directing partner than an actor in need of directing for the filming of Top Gun: Maverick.

“He approaches the film as a whole, not just from the point of view of his character,” Kosinski said. “So every single day, there is always a very collaborative conversation where you’re just pushing every scene, every shot, every idea in the film to its max. Tom will say, ‘I’ve made every mistake, so I don’t want to make those again.'”

“On this film, I think it was a scary thing for him to jump back into because there’s a million ways it could go wrong and only one way it really could go right. He kept saying, ‘Hitting a bullet with a bullet, Joe. We got to hit a bullet with a bullet.'”

