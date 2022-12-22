Read full article on original website
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.
US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people. The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act is part of the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday. It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel. Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held legally responsible for damages in accidents and incidents, regardless of the boat’s value afterward.
Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis
HAVANA (AP) — As Belkis Fajardo, 69, walks through the dense streets of downtown Havana with a small bag of lettuce and onions in hand, she wonders how she’ll feed her family over the holidays. Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but Fajardo is among...
UN experts: `Substantial evidence’ of Rwanda forces in Congo
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say in a new report that they found “substantial evidence” of Rwandan government forces crossing into neighboring eastern Congo, either to reinforce M23 rebels or to conduct military operations against another rebel group that includes fighters accused of taking part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide. According to excerpts from the latest panel of experts report obtained Friday by The Associated Press, weapons, ammunition and uniforms were also provided to M23 rebels, who resurfaced over a year ago and have been accused of killing civilians and seizing land in eastern Congo’s Rutshuru region. The panel says it also found “substantial evidence” of support to several Congolese armed groups by members of Congo’s military in Rutshuru.
