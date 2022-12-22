Nadal believes Djokovic will face stern test in sealing 10th Australian Open barring himself: "There are many young people who push and they are open tournaments"

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal jokes after receiving best dad award from MARCA, set to bring son to Australian Open For the moment I will have to work on this
Rafael Nadal was recently given the best dad award by Marca after concluding an interview with them and upon receiving it, Nadal joked about his dad skills. Nadal became a father for the first time on October 8th and since then it's been a whirlwind of emotions for the Spaniard. He's briefly spoken about it a few times noting that he's not sleeping as much as he used to for obvious reasons but it's a blessing to have. After completing a recent interview with Marca, the publication gave him a best dad award and he joked that he has to work on that:
tennisuptodate.com
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic hopes for welcome Australian Open return despite deportation drama: "Hopefully I can have a decent reception there"
Novak Djokovic is hopeful that he'll get a warm welcome in Australia after the deportation drama that happened in Melbourne last year. Djokovic was deported from the country after his visa was abolished and it created a lot of drama that neither he nor the country wanted. This year things will go far smoother as his visa was reinstated and he's free to enter the country. Despite of that he's aware that he might not get the warmest welcome considering what happened last year but he's hoping for it:
tennisuptodate.com
"I thought I had to quit tennis": Nadal on dealing with incurable foot injury at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal seriously considered the possibilty of quitting tennis because of his foot injury that gaev him a lot of pain whenever he played tennis. It was there at Wimbledon and while he was reluctant to speak about it in the past, Nadal is far more open about it now. Feeling better overall and still competing without pain is one of the reasons why. In a recent interview, Nadal confirmed the suspicion that taking pain medication to play is not something new and he's done it plenty of times:
tennisuptodate.com
"Whatever people say, my stadiums are always full": Kyrgios considers himself as a tennis icon
Despite what people might say or think about Kyrigios, the Australian knows that he is a popular player who fills stadiums and that makes him somewhat of a tennis icon. Being popular in tennis is harder than most people might think as being good at it doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be popular. There are plenty of good players that are not very popular but Kyrgios is both good and popular. He called himself a tennis icon in a recent interview he did due to being somebody who gets people in the stands:
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert sends congratulations to Svitolina and Monfils on first Christmas as a family
Chris Evert congratulated Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina on their first Christmas as a family, a positive after a very long and exhausting year for the duo. 2022 was a tricky year for Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina but it finished on a very high note as they celebrated their first Christmas as a family. Monfils started the year extremely well in Australia but dealt with several injuries throughout the year. He did not play since the US Open stretch but hopes to get back to a good level in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz skeptical of how Netflix Break Point will be received with hopes of similar success to F1: "The fan base is very stuck in traditional ways"
Taylor Fritz is sceptical about how the Netflix Breaking Point series will be received by tennis fans because they're fairly old and stuck in traditional ways. Tennis has failed to modernise compared to other sports because it is quite loyal to its traditional ways. We've seen it in many things over the years and Fritz is fairly right in pointing that out. He doesn't know how the series will be received due to that despite the premise being really strong:
tennisuptodate.com
Garcia recalls happy memories of Fed Cup ahead of United Cup: "If you ask me my favourite memory of Perth, that’s it"
Caroline Garcia remembers happy memories from the Hopman Cup and the Fed Cup ahead of the United Cup which will begin her 2023 campaign in Perth. Caroline Garcia has experience playing in Perth and she returned there this year for the United Cup. Garcia will play for France at the competition and she's excited about it. Being back in Perth generally makes her very happy because she has good memories of the city. She played at the 2016 Hopman Cup and also played for France against Australia in 2019 in Perth.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have a pit in my stomach": Chris Evert not pleased at L'Equipe's 'disappointments of the season' featuring Raducanu and Sinner
Chris Evert joined fellow tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs in speaking out against L'Equipe for proclaiming Raducanu and Sinner the biggest disappointments of 2022. The leading French sports newspaper proclaimed Raducanu and Sinner as the most disappointing players in 2022 as neither delivered the level of tennis many expected from them. Raducanu's year was particularly disappointing and many have spoken about it with Sinner having a bit more success.
Yardbarker
"I hope to become the top player" - Musetti sets high goals for 2023
Lorenzo Musetti is one of the four players that are aged 20 or less in Top 100 of the ATP Rankings and he's the third highest-ranked Italian. In 2022, he managed to win his first ATP title and added one more to finish the season as world no. 23. Musetti also participated in the Next Gen ATP Finals and despite failing to advance from the group stage, he managed to get some other solid results this year as he won 44 matches. Speaking about his season, he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz believes an openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour: "It would be totally normal and I think people would be accepting"
Homosexuality and sports have always been a touchy topic with the lack of openly homosexual players are common thing across many sports. Thing are improving with time as society grows more tolerant and Taylor Fritz is adamant that there would be wide acceptance on the tennis Tour if a player were to come out as gay. In a recent interview with Clay Tennis, Fritz gave his comments on it adding that is somewhat odd that there are no openly gay players on the ATP tour:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek takes Athlete of the Year from PAP Poll defeating Max Verstappen to honour
And while the 2022 year is set to expire in a few days, Iga Swiatek keeps adding to the legend of it with another accolade - PAP Poll's Athlete of the Year. Much has been talked about the year Iga Swiatek had so far and it's only getting better. The trophies are numerous the records are as well and the accolades are coming in hot as well. The most recent one is the Athlete of the Year by PAP Poll. She was named this year's winner replacing Max Verstappen who won it last year.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal facing delay in preparation for 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal will be facing an uphill battle in his preparation for the 2023 Australian Open as he revealed in a recent interview. The 36-year-old Spaniard had a really hectic end of the 2022 season. He struggled with injuries, welcomed his first child and also travelled to South America for his exhibition tour. Now, he's already at home, and his focus has shifted to the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne Park. However, because of everything that happened in recent weeks, his preparations are a little bit late and Nadal is aware of it.
tennisuptodate.com
Lendl on Murray's fitness ahead of Australian Open "He's there, he's ready"
Andy Murray's coach, Ivan Lendl revealed that the Brit is ready to take on the Australian Summer challenge after some hard preparation in Boca Raton. Andy Murray travelled to Florida a few weeks ago to link up with his coach Ivan Lendl and they held a bootcamp where Murray worked hard on his fitness and tennis. The preparation was needed as they both agreed on its importance in the goal of making 2023 a very good tennis year for Murray. Lendl spoke about it in an episode of the Craig Shapiro Podcast:
tennisuptodate.com
Musetti sets aim to become top Italian player in 2023, but admits goal is difficult due to Sinner and Berrettini
Lorenzo Musetti aims to become the top Italian player in 2023 but concedes that it's going to be really difficult with Sinner and Berrettini in the picture as well. Musetti has high ambitions and he never hid them. His goal for 2023 is to become the top player in his country but that will be very hard with players such as SInner and Berrettini who have been ranked in the top 10 before. They'll certainly aim to return there so it is very crowded on the Mt. Rushmore of current Italian tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
"Never had a Christmas like this before" - Genie Bouchard has a unique holiday experience in Dubai
Eugenie Bouchard's team brought a plum cake for her on the occasion of Christmas, a gesture that overwhelmed the tennis star. The Canadian, who did not skip practice on December 25, is currently in Dubai, where she participated in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League exhibition tournament. She was part of Team Kites, the other members of the team being World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sania Mirza, and the new sensation Holger Rune.
tennisuptodate.com
"The master at work": Eugenie Bouchard full of admiration for Djokovic after World Tennis League
Eugenie Bouchard was really impressed by watching Djokovic play at the World Tennis League in Dubai and she had a pretty great view of all of it. Bouchard was a late addition to the World Tennis League in Dubai but she enjoyed her time there as she got to watch Novak Djokovic play up close. The Canadian is attempting a comeback this year and she has the level needed to be back in the top 100 if she stays healthy. Djokovic provided both tips and inspiration as she marvelled at his greatness.
Yardbarker
"Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything" - Navratilova on Osaka
Naomi Osaka is one of the most-discussed players on the WTA Tour despite not playing a lot and exactly that is the reason. The 25-year-old Japanese player is currently ranked 42nd, but that certainly doesn't reflect her capabilities. From 2018 until 2020, she finished in Top 5 of the WTA Rankings every time and even climbed to no. 1 spot. Osaka is also a four-time Grand Slam champion and so without a doubt she's one of the most-dangerous players on the WTA Tour. But she hasn't played much lately and that's exactly what another former world no. 1 Martina Navratilova discussed.
