Akron, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving bans lifted in Niagara County, advisories remain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travel bans remain in place for much of Western New York on Sunday with blizzard conditions transitioning into winter storm warnings for Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties through Monday morning. In Niagara County, however, travel bans were reduced to travel advisories, the sheriff’s department announced, with a winter weather […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Wegmans Pushes Back Reopening Due To Blizzard In Buffalo

If you're running low on groceries you're going to need to make them stretch a bit longer. Wegmans announced that it is delaying its reopening due to the blizzard and hazardous conditions in Buffalo and Western New York. The grocery chain said that its stores in Erie and Niagara counties...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

All Niagara County government offices closed Dec. 23

In anticipation of the expected severe weather, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz, on Thursday announced the closing of all Niagara County government offices for Friday, Dec. 23. County leadership will continue to...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple

There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
BUFFALO, NY

