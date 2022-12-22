Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
This Popular Fabrics & Crafts Retailer is Closing Another Location Next YearBryan DijkhuizenBatavia, NY
Related
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
All Tops locations in Erie County to remain closed Monday
Tops Markets will keep all of its locations in Erie County closed on Monday following the deadly blizzard that battered Western New York.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
MSNBC
Death toll due to dangerous winter weather rises to 32
Four more people died in Erie County, New York, bringing the death toll across the country in weather-related incidents to 32. Buffalo, New York is facing up to 48 inches of snow while Texas is confronting a power emergency. Dec. 25, 2022.
Driving bans lifted in Niagara County, advisories remain
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travel bans remain in place for much of Western New York on Sunday with blizzard conditions transitioning into winter storm warnings for Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties through Monday morning. In Niagara County, however, travel bans were reduced to travel advisories, the sheriff’s department announced, with a winter weather […]
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans announced all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara County will remain closed Monday morning due to weather conditions.
wearebuffalo.net
Wegmans Pushes Back Reopening Due To Blizzard In Buffalo
If you're running low on groceries you're going to need to make them stretch a bit longer. Wegmans announced that it is delaying its reopening due to the blizzard and hazardous conditions in Buffalo and Western New York. The grocery chain said that its stores in Erie and Niagara counties...
‘This is absolutely going to take days:’ Brown says some streets plowed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo blizzard lasted for multiple days across Western New York and particularly the City of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the recovery effort is going to take multiple days. Brown said during an appearance on WBEN on Sunday that plowing has been done on multiple main roads […]
Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Town of Clarence
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A water main break that happened on Friday impacting 61 homes in the Town of Clarence has led to a boil water advisory. The Erie County Water Authority said the dangerous winter storm pummeling Western New York has hampered effects to repair the break. "Due to...
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Travel ban lifted in Niagara County; Erie County in 'major coordination effort'
On Sunday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Effective immediately the travel ban for Niagara County has been lifted. A travel advisory will remain in place at this time. A travel advisory is also in place for the City of Lockport, City of Niagara Falls and the City of North Tonawanda.
'Snow angel' takes in stranded travelers during Buffalo blizzard
One woman took seven stranded travelers into her East Amherst business to keep them safe and out of the snow.
Poloncarz: this storm could be more ferocious than Blizzard of '77
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says emergency services are unavailable in the hardest hit communities as a result of the blizzard. two people with medical emergencies died as crews couldn’t get to them.
wnypapers.com
All Niagara County government offices closed Dec. 23
In anticipation of the expected severe weather, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz, on Thursday announced the closing of all Niagara County government offices for Friday, Dec. 23. County leadership will continue to...
erienewsnow.com
A Buffalo family who became stranded in blizzard conditions got to spend Christmas at firefighters' firehouse
When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. Demetrice and Danielle, along with their children Aayden, 8,...
South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple
There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
Comments / 0