Eyewitness News
An update of the holiday traffic
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through. CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics. The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to...
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day
Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
Eyewitness News
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. It’s a busy day at Mt. Southington. The colder weather has helped the ski conditions. Ten trails are now open, and all...
Eyewitness News
Crews in Hartford prepare for wind damage ahead of storm
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As crews wait for the rain, wind and any damage, they’re continuing to prepare. In Hartford, tree trimmers have been going around the city, taking care of any trees they think could come down tonight or tomorrow. They have been working all day Thursday and...
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Eyewitness News
Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Post-holiday shopping in West Hartford
Meet Officer Josh Tefft and K9 Scout with the CT Environmental Conservation Police!. Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend. West Hartford announces task force after deadly crashes. Updated: 7 hours ago. Skiing for the holidays at Mt. Southington.
Eyewitness News
I-84 closed in Middlebury due to tractor-trailer rollover
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer rollover closed portions of I-84 in Middlebury on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. between exits 16 and 17. There are no injuries according to Connecticut state police. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. This...
10 turtles saved from Glastonbury house fire
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. […]
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned Wirtz was also a first responder during the 9/11 […]
NBC Connecticut
Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield
A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
anash.org
Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT
The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
Overturned tractor-trailer crash closes I-84E in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed I-84 East on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. between exits 16 and 17. There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if any injuries are involved. Follow News 8 for more updates. Use the traffic map below for […]
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
