A Water Update From Caney Mayor Josh Elliott
Elliott says the water on the skid A side of the system was treated on Monday, and the skid B side of the system will be treated today. If everything goes as planned, the boil order could be cancelled sometime Thursday, after testing by KDHE is completed. Bottled water continues...
Caney Water Returning To Normal
Water pressure is returning to normal today after frozen water lines caused water pressure throughout the town to drop considerably. Officials sat the frozen line was located Sunday evening, and city personnel began the thaw-out process. Although water pressure is returning, the boil order is still in effect until further notice.
