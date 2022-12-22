Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Holiday Trash and City Office Schedules
Area government offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. The Independence City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Coffeyville city offices will also open tomorrow. Independence sanitation service will not run today and pickups will shift to tomorrow. In parsons, the Friday trash route was not picked up...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville organization holds annual Christmas lunch for those in need
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville organization Friends in Deed hosted their 19th annual Christmas lunch at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ. George Halkiades with Friends in Deed said the lunch is always open to anyone, young or old, rich or poor. Halkiades said, “Instead of them being home, eating...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center
Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Christmas Tree Mulch Service Offered by City of Bartlesville
The City of Bartlesville has announced it will offer free Christmas tree mulching at Sooner Park. Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off in the upper level parking lot in the designated fenced-off area. Entry is best through Madison Boulevard. Trees will be accepted through January 23. The mulch will...
KTUL
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
Volunteers Providing Warm Meals To The Homeless Staying In Shelters
Hundreds of people who are taking shelter from the bitter cold temperatures are getting a warm meal thanks to two local organizations. The staff at GRAND Mental Health teamed up with Iron Gate volunteers to cook and deliver 450 meals to a Tulsa warming station. “When the weather is cold...
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs boy, 9, paying if forward after a year of fighting brain cancer
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Nine-year-old Blaise Schrepel and his family want to thank their community for their help and support – with 12 days of giving back. Blaise was diagnosed with type 3 medulloblastoma last year. It was really close to his brain stem. “If it was on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Off this Week
The Nowata County Commissioners will not meet this week for their weekly county commissioners meeting, they will instead meet on January 2nd at 9 am in the Nowata County Court House annex. This will be the first time that (Republican-elect) Paul Crupper will be on the board of County Commissioner...
pryorinfopub.com
Meet Felix: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Felix is a 12-year-old 40lb male. Felix isn't great with other dogs, but he loves people. He is old but he still has a lot left in the tank. He loves to play fetch and is super smart. He never makes a mess and listens very well. If you or someone you know is interested in giving this guy a good home in his final chapter, contact the shelter at 918-825-7172 or you can message us on Facebook.
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy
TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
cherokeephoenix.org
Track 5. celebrates 4 years of living on Tulsa Time with weekend celebration
Track 5. celebrates 4 years of living on Tulsa Time with weekend celebration. Track 5., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s country music dance hall, is celebrating its fourth anniversary with the second annual “Track 5. Fest” Feb. 2-4.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
moreclaremore.com
Local Family Gifted Christmas Surprise By Tulsa Dream Center
A Tulsa family got a wonderful surprise just in time for Christmas this year. "I didn't know how I was going to make Christmas happen for my kids, but I feel good now, I got a smile on my face," Brown said. A festive home, Christmas tree, and gifts under...
Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer
A Tulsa family is making memories by building a life size igloo. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
Comments / 0