PRYOR, Oklahoma - Felix is a 12-year-old 40lb male. Felix isn't great with other dogs, but he loves people. He is old but he still has a lot left in the tank. He loves to play fetch and is super smart. He never makes a mess and listens very well. If you or someone you know is interested in giving this guy a good home in his final chapter, contact the shelter at 918-825-7172 or you can message us on Facebook.

PRYOR, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO