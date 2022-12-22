ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Holiday Trash and City Office Schedules

Area government offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. The Independence City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Coffeyville city offices will also open tomorrow. Independence sanitation service will not run today and pickups will shift to tomorrow. In parsons, the Friday trash route was not picked up...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center

Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Christmas Tree Mulch Service Offered by City of Bartlesville

The City of Bartlesville has announced it will offer free Christmas tree mulching at Sooner Park. Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off in the upper level parking lot in the designated fenced-off area. Entry is best through Madison Boulevard. Trees will be accepted through January 23. The mulch will...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata County Commissioners Off this Week

The Nowata County Commissioners will not meet this week for their weekly county commissioners meeting, they will instead meet on January 2nd at 9 am in the Nowata County Court House annex. This will be the first time that (Republican-elect) Paul Crupper will be on the board of County Commissioner...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Felix: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Felix is a 12-year-old 40lb male. Felix isn't great with other dogs, but he loves people. He is old but he still has a lot left in the tank. He loves to play fetch and is super smart. He never makes a mess and listens very well. If you or someone you know is interested in giving this guy a good home in his final chapter, contact the shelter at 918-825-7172 or you can message us on Facebook.
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy

TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy