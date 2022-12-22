ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star DL Jordan Hall makes commitment

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Elite defensive tackle recruit Jordan Hall has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star defensive lineman played high school football at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Hall has additionally signed with Georgia football.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle is the No. 73 player in the senior class. Hall is the No. 9 defensive lineman and the No. 16 player in Florida.

The four-star committed to Georgia over LSU, Florida and Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart have 27 commitments in the senior class. Georgia has the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country. Hall would join four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett as Georgia’s only defensive line commitments. The Bulldogs also have signed three elite edge defenders.

Hall and other Georgia defensive linemen will likely have to try to replace Jalen Carter, who is probably going to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Westside’s Jordan Hall (44) on the bench with teammates during second quarter action. Florida Times-Union

Jordan Hall’s favorite NFL player is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Hall, a member of the class of 2023, plans to play in the All-American Bowl. The four-star defensive lineman recorded 34 tackles and five sacks during his junior season in high school.

The Westside standout has a powerful pass rush. Hall has a chance to earn early playing time at Georgia.

