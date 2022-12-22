Read full article on original website
How Miami compares in the state of Florida for the top 25 prospects
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes football program wants to recruit nationally in search of elite talents. That quest, however, starts at home with keeping some of the best prospects from the state of Florida home. Mission accomplished for Miami in 2023 in that regard. UM signed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Parker Leise, QB out of IMG Academy, announces SEC commitment
Parker Leise, a quarterback out of IMG Academy, announced an SEC commitment on Saturday after he held offers from the likes of Kansas, Toledo and Miami-Ohio. Leise committed to Florida as a preferred walk-on, as he’s ranked the No. 114 quarterback in the country and No. 286 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite, which lists him as a 3-star recruit. Leise is originally from Prairie Village, Kansas.
Marie Gill Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential, Prominent Black Women in Business
Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC., publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida announces new design of UF specialty license plate
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector's office or license plate agency. They are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available before visiting.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
click orlando
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts
People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.
Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
theapopkavoice.com
Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?
Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?
NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
