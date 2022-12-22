Read full article on original website
Related
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Yardbarker
Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Texans Aiming For Winning Record vs. AFC South
Despite another losing season, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has his eyes set on ending the 2022 campaign with a winning record against the AFC South.
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Bills
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Christmas Weekend delivered some presents to NFL playoff hopefuls while leaving others clinging to life. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin can't be killed. Meanwhile, Tua is sinking the Dolphins, the Lions threw...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Former Bills WR thrives with Jacksonville Jaguars, the new leader of the AFC South
Zay Jones is putting up career numbers as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Jones has recorded 75 receptions for 778 yards, both career highs. He has also hauled in five touchdowns this season. The Jaguars still have two games to play, and with the Tennessee Titans losing...
thecomeback.com
Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers’ Jaycee Horn to undergo surgery, Josh Norman to work out for roster spot
The Carolina Panthers could be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for the foreseeable future. The team is turning to a familiar face as a possible solution.
Bills players return to WNY, but have to dig cars out of snow (Watch)
The Buffalo Bills were stuck in Chicago on Christmas Eve. The Buffalo airport was closed and with no way home, the Bills had no choice but to stay in the Windy City an extra night following their 35-13 win. Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the issue with the media following the game.
Yardbarker
Christmas Miracle: Texans Lead Titans 10-7 at Half
After a delayed start of one hour as requested by Nashville mayor John Cooper because of power strain on the local grid due to frigid temperatures, the Titans and Texans finally kicked off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. In what will be one of the coldest games in franchise...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Bills Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley is on track to suit up for the Bills this Saturday. On Friday, the Bills elevated Beasley to their active roster. The veteran wideout was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Beasley, 33, played for the Bills from 2019-2021. Last season, he had 82 receptions for...
NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Will Mike Vrabel punt Cowboys game ahead of winner-take-all showdown vs. Jaguars?
Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. However, after the Titans’ recent losing streak, and with a massive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming in Week 18, Vrabel might value the team’s health over a win vs. the Cowboys. Following...
Comments / 0