Yardbarker

New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year

The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Bills

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Christmas Weekend delivered some presents to NFL playoff hopefuls while leaving others clinging to life. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin can't be killed. Meanwhile, Tua is sinking the Dolphins, the Lions threw...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Christmas Miracle: Texans Lead Titans 10-7 at Half

After a delayed start of one hour as requested by Nashville mayor John Cooper because of power strain on the local grid due to frigid temperatures, the Titans and Texans finally kicked off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. In what will be one of the coldest games in franchise...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley is on track to suit up for the Bills this Saturday. On Friday, the Bills elevated Beasley to their active roster. The veteran wideout was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Beasley, 33, played for the Bills from 2019-2021. Last season, he had 82 receptions for...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD

