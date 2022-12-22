ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore star Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347stu_0jryHai600
1 of 3

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.

Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.

“Just was a little sore,” Huntley said. “I was just managing it and everything. So, I’m good.”

The Ravens also ruled out defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) for Saturday. Atlanta ruled out offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee).

When Jackson was first injured, Harbaugh said it was not expected to be season-ending. Last year, Jackson hurt his ankle and missed the final four games, all of which the team lost.

Any hopes of a return this week dwindled as Jackson continued to miss practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. ... Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. Players were told during a team meeting Monday that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, who was hired by Hackett in September to help him with game operations and clock management, will serve as interim head coach.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us,” Kittle said. “He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in the backfield, makes guys miss. “His confidence is through the roof right now and I don’t know why it wouldn’t be.”
WASHINGTON, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Another QB change for Colts produces same futile results

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have tried just about everything to change directions this season. A new coach didn’t work. A new play-caller didn’t work. And on Monday night, their third starting quarterback of the season, Nick Foles, didn’t work, either. Foles threw three interceptions, took seven sacks and went 0 for 10 on third down in his first Colts start as Indianapolis endured another ugly prime-time loss, 20-3 to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was so bad that interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked if he considered pulling Foles for backup Sam Ehlinger. “I said I didn’t think a change was going to help us move the ball any more effectively,” Saturday said. “I don’t think making another change is going to spark it. Sam has had his shot as well. I wasn’t here when that happened. As Nick was practicing, we felt like he gave us the best opportunity and unfortunately tonight was not his night.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Banged-up Titans have nothing at stake but health vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing on the line Thursday night except pride and the chance to build some momentum by snapping a five-game skid. Getting as healthy as possible for their regular-season finale in Jacksonville (7-8) with the AFC South title on the line matters much more. The Titans (7-8) are fighting for their fourth straight playoff berth because of the franchise’s longest skid since 2015 after a 19-14 loss to the NFL’s worst team in Houston. Now they face a quick turnaround hosting Dallas (11-4) with the Cowboys needing to win out to win the NFC East. As much as coach Mike Vrabel might want to rest every starter and treat this as an exhibition, he also has the NFL’s most banged-up team having used a league-high 82 players. That comes a year after setting the league record with 91 players in a non-strike season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their postgame playoff celebration private. No such luck. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, players jogged through a tunnel to blaring music, high-fives and hugs and headed into a first-time locker room scene for many of these Chargers — a playoff party. Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and Los Angeles clinched its first postseason berth since 2018, intercepting Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night. “We’re in it, now let’s go win it!” one player screamed before reporters were allowed into the locker room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Vikings offense still seeking complete performance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O’Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O’Connell has helped foster have continued to come through at all the right times, intangible but important traits that ought to serve the Vikings (12-3) well in the playoffs. All these fourth-quarter deficits are a pattern that can’t be dismissed, either, if they’re going to make more than a brief postseason appearance. Their vulnerability on defense — allowing the second-most yards per game and per play in the league — is a glaring issue. But an offense with league-leading receiver Justin Jefferson, two other Pro Bowl picks in quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end T.J. Hockenson and a standout running back in Dalvin Cook ought to be producing more complete performances than it has. “We’re still hunting that four quarters of true, consistent football that we want to see,” O’Connell said after the 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven’t won since, and it’s not clear when they’ll see Tagovailoa on the field again. Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf when he was tackled in the second quarter of Miami’s 26-20 loss to visiting Green Bay on Sunday, but was not taken out of the game or evaluated for a concussion. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he doesn’t know for sure if Tagovailoa was concussed on the play.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy