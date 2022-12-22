ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls

We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve

Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages

Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN
brianhornback.com

Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison

Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...

