Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
In Style
Dua Lipa’s Red Hot Minidress Included a Lacy Keyhole Cutout
Considering Dua Lipa’s impressive wardrobe is always influencing what’s trending (see: vibrant leather trench coats and cozy fall staples), it’s no surprise that her latest look delivered some festive fashion inspiration just in time to save the holiday party dressing scene once and for all. On Friday,...
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
Lily Collins Poses in Fringe & Stiletto Heels for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star shared a glimpse at one of the romantic comedy show’s new posters on Instagram, where she posed in a dramatic houndstooth-printed ensemble. Collins’ in-character outfit featured a printed sharp-shouldered jacket and matching minidress, complete with black trim. Black and white fringe on its cuffs and bodice added a dash of bold flair to the piece — a signature of the program’s lead character, Emily Cooper. Collins’ outfit was finished...
Charlize Theron Slips on Block-Heeled Boots With Houndstooth Shorts at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Charlize Theron took a casual approach to red carpet style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the Academy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a black button-down blouse. Theron teamed the top with high-waist houndstooth shorts. The bottoms had side slant pockets and a slight flare on the hem. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the “Bombshell” star simply accessorized with small earrings and carried a black studded shoulder bag. Theron let her dark tresses frame her face and rounded out the look with soft glam. Completing the...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Elle
Kylie Jenner Styled Her See-Through Slipdress with Big Sister Kendall’s Favorite Accessory
Kylie Jenner’s latest look seemed to borrow inspiration from her older sister. Earlier this week, the makeup mogul embarked on a night out in Beverly Hills while looking glamorous in an all-black outfit: She donned a sultry see-through slipdress embroidered with floral lace details, which showed off her black bra and underwear underneath. She stayed warm by layering up in a roomy leather biker jacket by David Koma. Other accessories included a black mini handbag and silver hoop earrings.
