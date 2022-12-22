ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
COLORADO STATE
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
Check Out Colorado’s Abandoned ‘Little Log Cabin’ Daycare

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A small log cabin that was once a daycare that went by the name "Little Log Cabin" is now totally abandoned, along with two other buildings sitting on the same property.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Best Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado

It's officially summer. Are you ready to get out and enjoy some of Colorado's best campgrounds? Here's a list of nine of the best summer camping areas in Colorado. This list of Colorado's best summer camping areas comes courtesy of Trips Discover. Most of these are relatively small camping areas, some offering "tent only" camping. Some are located in fairly isolated parts of Colorado. If that's what you're looking for, then these might be the perfect sites for you.
COLORADO STATE
29 Best Places to Visit in Colorado

It is no exaggeration to say that there are hundreds of amazing places to visit in Colorado. Colorado is an incredible US destination, with some of the best outdoor activities. You could head to a mountain town and enjoy activities like hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing, rock climbing, and mountain biking. Or, head to one of Colorado’s amazing cities. Colorado has plenty of cultural activities as well.
COLORADO STATE
Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve

Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
DENVER, CO
Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait

Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
DENVER, CO
The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
COLORADO STATE
Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado

Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year

A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
DENVER, CO
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Flat Tops Wilderness Fishing Experience (What To Expect)

One of Colorado’s greatest and most remote wilderness experiences is found in the Flat Top Wilderness Region, the state’s second-largest wilderness area. Amazing guided hiking, fly-fishing, and multi-day wilderness adventures are available from Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides in the Flat Top Wilderness. The Flat Tops, which range in elevation from 8,000 to 12,000 feet, have expansive lakes, pure rivers, high plateau ranges, and breathtaking landscapes.
COLORADO STATE
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
