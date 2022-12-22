There have been many films about the history of cinema, celebrities, biographical types; but never have I seen a film based in reality that was so full of beauty and tragedy with each frame, so full of comedic moments and sad insinuations. This was a film that hit hard, especially for someone that's dreamed of entering the movie business my whole life. It's a cautionary tale for anyone looking for beauty and magic in cinema to never get lost in the fantasy because fantasy, by definition, is not reality.

2 DAYS AGO