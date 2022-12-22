Read full article on original website
Partisan fights dominated the Pa. legislature’s recent session, eclipsing some major accomplishments
HARRISBURG — It’s never a good sign when official legislative business becomes a punch line. In 2021, 19% of laws passed by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly renamed a bridge or road, according to a Pennsylvania Capital-Star analysis. The statistic became a joke among lobbyists. At least one...
Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on
(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different. Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat. Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out...
Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
Two Region lawmakers picked to lead Indiana Black Legislative Caucus
The Statehouse organization advocating for black Hoosiers and their communities at the Indiana House and Senate will be led for the next two years by two Northwest Indiana lawmakers. Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) on Wednesday elected state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, as their chairman,...
West Virginia sees significant decline in chronic homelessness
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is among the top three states that saw the greatest percentage decline in its population of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness over the past 15 years, according to a new annual homeless assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
Health report finds Kentucky ranks among the bottom in the nation
(The Center Square) – When it comes to overall health, Kentucky remains a bottom 10 state. That’s according to the 2022 version of America’s Health Rankings, which the UnitedHealth Foundation released earlier this month. Kentucky came in at No. 43 in the annual report. While states were...
Polling place change in Fairview, ballot drop box ban in Wright Twp. under consideration
Some Mountain Top residents will be changing polling places for the Jan. 31, 2023 special election for the 27th state Senate District. Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1 officials told the county election bureau that its building, where Fairview Twp. residents normally vote, will not be available for the election. Fire chief Pete Kohl reported at the December Fairview Twp. supervisors meeting that fire trucks cannot be left outdoors all day during mid-winter. The election board voted to change the polling place to the Fairview Twp. municipal building.
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
Governor announces agency leadership changes
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective Dec. 31, to become chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on Jan. 31.
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
State launches new review of CAFO standards
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
GAgives on GivingTuesday brings in more than $29 million for nonprofits
ATLANTA — With more than $29.3 million in donations, amassed from more than 190,000 gifts, #GAgenerosity set another giving record for this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign — an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total!. Of that total, more than 14,600 gifts were made...
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
TBI releases school crime, domestic violence studies
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released two new studies detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus. Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the findings of ‘School Crime 2021’. From...
Commercial fisherman hope for better shad season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at midnight on Jan. 1 to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Shad season will run through midnight March 31. “Last year’s shad...
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
