The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Saturday urged members of the public to conserve electricity over the holiday weekend. PJM Interconnection, which serves as the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, has requested that consumers reduce their use of electricity between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, due to continuing frigid weather. The request for conservation is issued for Pennsylvania, along with the 12 other states and the District of Columbia.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO