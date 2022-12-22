Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Union conflict threatens housing legislation | Dan Walters
State Sen. Scott Wiener has been the Legislature’s foremost advocate of loosening land use and design restrictions that inhibit the construction of much-needed new housing, particularly for low- and moderate-income families. As the Legislature convened this month for a new biennial session, Wiener reintroduced a new version of legislation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll suggests defeated Northwest Indiana US House candidate next time might run for US Senate
Could Jennifer-Ruth Green be setting her sights higher than Northwest Indiana?. At least one Hoosier member of Congress thinks so. U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, recently included the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Northwest Indiana’s U.S. House seat in a statewide public opinion poll seeking feedback on potential GOP U.S. Senate candidates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Comments / 0