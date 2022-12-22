Read full article on original website
D.C. Digest: With Inhofe retired, Oklahomans unlikely to see as many federal dollars
Oklahomans, and especially Tulsans, may not see press releases like the ones U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe put out during his final days in Congress. Inhofe, whose resignation from Congress is effective Jan. 3, took great pride in the money he brought back to Oklahoma, particularly as it applied to transportation and the military. His last press releases highlight material benefits to the state, such as improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and Tulsa International Airport, research money for the state’s universities and water infrastructure for more than a dozen towns and cities.
Poll suggests defeated Northwest Indiana US House candidate next time might run for US Senate
Could Jennifer-Ruth Green be setting her sights higher than Northwest Indiana?. At least one Hoosier member of Congress thinks so. U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, recently included the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Northwest Indiana’s U.S. House seat in a statewide public opinion poll seeking feedback on potential GOP U.S. Senate candidates.
Farm and Food: Unfinished business: immigration reform
Like the weather, everyone talks about immigration reform but few do much about it. In fact, do-nothingness is the dominant trait of immigration lawmaking. A Google search of the phrase “ag immigration stalemate” delivers “about 621,000 results in 0.61 seconds” dating back to at least the mid-1990s.
