Oklahomans, and especially Tulsans, may not see press releases like the ones U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe put out during his final days in Congress. Inhofe, whose resignation from Congress is effective Jan. 3, took great pride in the money he brought back to Oklahoma, particularly as it applied to transportation and the military. His last press releases highlight material benefits to the state, such as improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and Tulsa International Airport, research money for the state’s universities and water infrastructure for more than a dozen towns and cities.

