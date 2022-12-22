Read full article on original website
John Roder
4d ago
So now we are going to study statistically insignificant differences in population groups? Go back to school and study statistics instead of wasting our time.
Reply
2
Related
The Florida Cities that are The Best Choices for Retirement in 2022, According to U.S. News & World Report
Where to retire is arguably a very important decision. You want to choose somewhere that will feel like home and where you can be happy. You likely want it to be affordable and have access to quality health care, amenities, and activities. This may sound like a tall order, but researching potential candidates can help.
Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?
Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
AOL Corp
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.
Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida is the fastest-growing state
December 24, 2022 - According to a report issued by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday, Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022. Data shows the state’s population increased from 21,828,069 to 22,244,823, or 1.9%. Kristie Wilder, a demographer with Census Bureau, said this was the first year Florida held the largest population percent increase since 1957. The influx of new residents exacerbated the ongoing local affordable housing crisis.
New laws to take effect in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year will bring several new laws to Florida. These 2023 laws come from this year’s legislative session and also include bills passed during the December special session. Some of the bills include a lobbying ban, health screenings and parts of the property insurance...
This Small Florida Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Florida, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunshine State?
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts
People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
southfloridareporter.com
Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day
Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida could receive a payment of $4,000.
floridianpress.com
Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State
Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Comments / 1