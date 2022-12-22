Read full article on original website
Related
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Biden to sign NJ lawmaker’s measure against terror attacks with vehicles
Halloween 2017 turned out to be a warm beautiful day across the region, and 32-year-old New Milford resident Darren Drake, who worked in Lower Manhattan on Wall Street, decided to go for a bike ride on a path next to the Hudson River during his lunch break. Drake and seven...
Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?
A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
105.7 The Hawk
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Is it Legal to Have a License Plate Frame on Your Car in New Jersey?
We know how many license plates you legally need in New Jersey; but are there any laws about license plate frames?. Earlier this week I got specific about New Jersey's license plate laws. Some states are allowed to drive without a front license plate, but in The Garden State, you legally need both a front and back license plate. You can be ticketed for up to $200 for violations.
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?
Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State. Recording artist Charlie Puth sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicon of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Want to start a small business? NJ advances measures to make it simpler
It could soon become a bit easier to start a small business in the Garden State. Lawmakers this month advanced measures aimed at helping wannabe owners hit the ground running. "We don't do enough to help the small businesses. Those little guys are hurting," Chris Emigholz, chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, told an Assembly panel. "They're still struggling in many ways."
Police: Dodge Charger in deadly wreck after fleeing crime in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Dodge Charger involved in a deadly crash on Thursday had been fleeing the scene of a crime, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. A male rear-seat passenger in the Dodge was found dead by responding officers, while the others from that car ran away.
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
Parsippany, NJ cops nab 3 after neighbor calls about burglary
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police nabbed three men accused of breaking into a township home after a neighbor called in the suspicious behavior. Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along Beechwood Avenue saw two men wearing surgical-style masks approach a neighbor's house — one of them then entered through a window.
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0