ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?

A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Is it Legal to Have a License Plate Frame on Your Car in New Jersey?

We know how many license plates you legally need in New Jersey; but are there any laws about license plate frames?. Earlier this week I got specific about New Jersey's license plate laws. Some states are allowed to drive without a front license plate, but in The Garden State, you legally need both a front and back license plate. You can be ticketed for up to $200 for violations.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Want to start a small business? NJ advances measures to make it simpler

It could soon become a bit easier to start a small business in the Garden State. Lawmakers this month advanced measures aimed at helping wannabe owners hit the ground running. "We don't do enough to help the small businesses. Those little guys are hurting," Chris Emigholz, chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, told an Assembly panel. "They're still struggling in many ways."
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy