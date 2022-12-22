Read full article on original website
Related
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought
Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top priorities as the drought bearing down on Western Kansas hits the already depleted water supply. Every inch of Kansas is either abnormally dry or in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with most of the western half of […] The post Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
adastraradio.com
Lawmakers Release $15 Million for Development of South-Central Kansas Mental Health Hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to...
These are the top 10 leading causes of death in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows what the leading causes of death for Kansans are. In the KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report, one section delves into the top ten leading causes of death for residents of the Sunflower State. The leading causes have […]
ksal.com
Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
INSIGHT KANSAS: The value of strong public schools
Traditionally during the holidays, thoughtful moments of gratitude, goodwill and peace push away the frenzy of gift giving and parties with fancy food. We take stock of the past and look toward the coming year. Recent months have seen much worried talk about the fragility of Kansas public schools. Critics...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Northwest Kansas author honored by Huck Boyd Institute
MANHATTAN — “Ruralpreneurs” in business, tourism, technology and agriculture along with community volunteers are among those to be honored by K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development as Leaders of the Year for 2022. This year’s award categories and winners are:. Entrepreneurship -- Cassidy...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
KWCH.com
Local, state agencies across Kansas join ‘Taking Down DUI’ traffic enforcement campaign
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From Monday, (Dec. 26) through Jan. 2, 2023, local and state law enforcement departments across Kansas are taking part in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign, supported through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), includes police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).
Republicans won the Kansas AG’s race on Aug. 2. Here’s how Democrats failed big Nov. 8.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nolan Meyer is a junior studying political science at Washburn University. Democrats missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity to a make splash in Kansas politics by doing something […] The post Republicans won the Kansas AG’s race on Aug. 2. Here’s how Democrats failed big Nov. 8. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens […] The post Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January appeared first on The Beacon.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Kansas cattle on feed down 6 for November 2022
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Kelly Nelson, left, said during a Kansas Farm Bureau forum on wildfires that he was pleased with growth over the past 15 years of a Jewell County association of farmers and ranchers who collaborate on prescribed burns of range grass and invasive trees to reduce fuel available to destructive wildfires. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Comments / 0