Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought

Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top priorities as the drought bearing down on Western Kansas hits the already depleted water supply. Every inch of Kansas is either abnormally dry or in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with most of the western half of […] The post Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com

One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’

PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
KSNT News

These are the top 10 leading causes of death in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows what the leading causes of death for Kansans are. In the KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report, one section delves into the top ten leading causes of death for residents of the Sunflower State. The leading causes have […]
ksal.com

Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: The value of strong public schools

Traditionally during the holidays, thoughtful moments of gratitude, goodwill and peace push away the frenzy of gift giving and parties with fancy food. We take stock of the past and look toward the coming year. Recent months have seen much worried talk about the fragility of Kansas public schools. Critics...
Hays Post

Northwest Kansas author honored by Huck Boyd Institute

MANHATTAN — “Ruralpreneurs” in business, tourism, technology and agriculture along with community volunteers are among those to be honored by K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development as Leaders of the Year for 2022. This year’s award categories and winners are:. Entrepreneurship -- Cassidy...
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
adastraradio.com

Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
Kansas Reflector

Republicans won the Kansas AG’s race on Aug. 2. Here’s how Democrats failed big Nov. 8.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nolan Meyer is a junior studying political science at Washburn University. Democrats missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity to a make splash in Kansas politics by doing something […] The post Republicans won the Kansas AG’s race on Aug. 2. Here’s how Democrats failed big Nov. 8. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Kansas City Beacon

Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University.  But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens […] The post Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January appeared first on The Beacon.
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: Kansas cattle on feed down 6 for November 2022

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
