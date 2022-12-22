Read full article on original website
Entire NC towns have been without water for days after power outages, freezing weather
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
Ring in NYE early with your children at these locations
RALEIGH, N.C. — Not everyone can stay up until midnight to ring in 2023. For families wanting to get their kids in bed on time, you have a few options to still celebrate the end of 2022. WRAL First Night. WRAL First Night Raleigh is happening Dec. 31 in...
Time capsule: What secrets are hidden inside Raleigh's giant acorn?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's giant metal acorn statue is the source of many legends and tall tales. Some folks say the acorn will someday summon a giant metal squirrel. Others say the acorn is full of candy. There is one tall tale, however, that we know is true: The...
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town
Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
Days after ruptured water heater floods apartment, Knightdale woman finally gets response
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — While temperatures are warming up, issues from the extended cold we've experienced are still lingering. From power outages, to broken pipes from broken water heaters. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting...
'Much of Raleigh was built here:' Historic 1800s warehouse revived as destination for brewery, dining
A renaissance is coming to a former factory in Raleigh – a warehouse that built munitions during World War I and fabricated steel for buildings and monuments around the city. The structure's steel bones date back to the late 1800s. when it was originally located in the Warehouse District...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed near Umstead Park entrance
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Authorities expect delays and...
What will you remember about 2022? Mass shooting, life-saving traveler, cost of gas and homeownership among 2022's most viewed
The top stories of 2022 are a reflection of the ups and downs in North Carolina over the past 12 months. From one of the worst mass shootings in NC history to a Cary man saving a woman's life on a Frontier Airlines flight, 2022 has been a year in the news that will remain in people's minds for a very long time.
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
Lowes Foods deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Pork roast, collard greens, cabbage, cilantro, Turkey Hill Ice Cream
Lowes Foods has new sales starting Dec. 28 including Whole Boston Butt Roast, collard greens, cabbage, cilantro, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Kraft Mayonnaise, Progresso Soup and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC ad and are valid at many Triangle area Lowes Foods stores. Check the ad...
Deadly head-on collision in Hoke County leaves 2 dead
A deadly crash left two people dead in Hoke County Friday afternoon. Friday around 4 p.m. two cars crashed in a head-on collision two miles west of Raeford. One car crossed the center line and crashed into the other car. The two passengers inside the vehicle that caused the crash...
Non-profit "Saving Grace Animal Adoptions" offers New Year's weekend puppy sleepovers
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A Wake County dog shelter now offers a chance to host a puppy in your home. The "Saving Grace Animals for Adoption" calls it an extended New Years weekend "Sleep-Over" "Saving Grace" in northern Wake County is unlike most dog shelters. The former farm is...
Wake County offers free flu, COVID drive-thru testing
As we deal with a spike in flu and COVID cases, Wake County is opening back up free drive-thru testing this week. Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Free testing is available Thursday at...
Harris Teeter deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Blackeye peas, pork roast, bacon, cheese slices, chips, 4-Day Sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Dec. 28 including pork roast, mushrooms, blackeye peas, oranges, ground turkey, shrimp snow crab clusters, bacon, sausage, American cheese singles, Red Baron Pizza, Boca burgers, Celentano ravioli, Harris Teeter chips, a 4-Day Sale and more.
North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes
RALEIGH, N.C. — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
Young driver dies in crash with pickup driven by off-duty Cumberland deputy
WADE, N.C. — A college student and athlete died on Sunday night when his car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, which closed U.S. Highway 13 near Merilee Court for about two hours.
