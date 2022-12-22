ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Entire NC towns have been without water for days after power outages, freezing weather

SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
SPRING HOPE, NC
WRAL News

'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town

Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

Harris Teeter deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Blackeye peas, pork roast, bacon, cheese slices, chips, 4-Day Sale

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Dec. 28 including pork roast, mushrooms, blackeye peas, oranges, ground turkey, shrimp snow crab clusters, bacon, sausage, American cheese singles, Red Baron Pizza, Boca burgers, Celentano ravioli, Harris Teeter chips, a 4-Day Sale and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes

RALEIGH, N.C. — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

