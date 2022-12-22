Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Medical News Today
How does a person receive a depression diagnosis?
To diagnose depression, doctors, psychiatrists, and other certified mental health professionals assess a person’s symptoms and compare them to diagnostic guidelines. Depression, also known as clinical depression or major depressive disorder, affects how a person thinks and feels. It can make it more difficult to get through everyday activities, such as eating, sleeping, school, or work.
scitechdaily.com
Study: People With Depression Are Less Likely To Have Children
According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, women are at an increased risk for depression during their childbearing years, and depression is associated with a lower likelihood of having children for both men and women. The study, which used Finnish register data with...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
ChatGPT is 80% effective at identifying Alzheimer’s disease, study shows
The chatbot could help by picking up on clues in a spontaneous speech.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
An Exploration of Anti-Depressants and Possible Memory Loss Side Effects
A common side effect of a class of anti-depressants is a notable degree of memory loss. How to balance symptoms remains a mystery to some patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to this piece, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis of any sort, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to accredited organizations and media outlets, including:MayoClinic.org, RXISK.org, and AARP.org.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
brytfmonline.com
5 signs of skin cancer
According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), skin cancer accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of this disease in Brazil. Each year, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) records about 185,000 new cases of this type of cancer alone. Dr. Adriana Villarinho, a dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society...
Changing Of Seasons Can Bring On Symptoms Of Depression
The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, the winter season has a negative effect. Seasonal affective disorder impacts millions of Americans, leading to symptoms of depression. Every morning in the fall and winter, Megan Fellman starts the day with a cup of coffee...
Psych Centra
Can Schizophrenia Cause Seizures?
Schizophrenia doesn’t directly cause seizures — but research says that schizophrenia is more common in people with epilepsy. Schizophrenia doesn’t technically cause seizures, but the two share a link. Epilepsy is a seizure disorder. People living with the condition are at a higher risk of developing schizophrenia...
Women's Depression Symptoms May Differ by Race: Study
FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Depression can be tricky to detect in some people, and Black women may exhibit different symptoms, leading to missed care, researchers say. Black women report sleep disturbances, self-criticism and irritability more often than the stereotypical low mood, according to a new study. As a result, standard screening tools may underdiagnose depression in Black women, the study authors said. ...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Medical News Today
What to know about testing for depression and anger
There are various self-report measures to assess depression that doctors may use to diagnose someone. While there are no diagnostic criteria for anger, tests can evaluate anger emotions and possible contexts where they are more likely to occur. This article looks at depression and anger tests and how to interpret...
