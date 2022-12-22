Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
The Y Chromosome Is Going To Disappear, Scientists Say
"The human Y is in the very last stages of degeneration, and the big question is how long till it, too, gets lost," expert Jenny Graves told Newsweek.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
This Is the Very Worst Food for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
It’s no secret that the heart is a vital organ and that taking care of it requires making smart lifestyle choices: exercising regularly, eating well, and developing healthy coping mechanisms for stress (yes, stress can cause heart issues!). What you eat is a major contributing factor when it comes...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
WebMD
Higher Vitamin D Levels in Brain Tissue Linked to Better Brain Function
Dec. 9, 2022 – In a first of its kind study, higher levels of vitamin D in brain tissue were associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Dietary and nutritional factors have long been linked to thinking or reasoning ability in older adults. But previous studies of vitamin D only looked at dietary intake or measurements of it in the blood, said the study’s lead author, Kyla Shea, PhD, an associate professor at Tufts University.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
How To Naturally Boost Your Blood Platelets
Apart from red and white blood cells, platelets are critical to blood composition. If you have low platelet count, here are some tips to boost them at home.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma
The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
Prevention
High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests
Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
dallasexpress.com
Red Food Dye Linked to IBD
Researchers in Canada say a popular dye used to color foods could drive inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in some individuals. Red dye 40 — also known as red No.40, Allura Red AC, or simply red 40 — is “the most prevalent dye identified” in foods commonly eaten by children, like Fruit Loops and Doritos, according to research published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis.
WISH-TV
Best Eye Vitamins (2023) Top Vision Support Supplement Brands Reviewed
People spend a large part of their day glued to a screen, either working or watching content these days. No matter the reason, there is only a limited amount of screen time the eyes can tolerate without giving in to eye diseases. Sometimes, glasses and contact lenses might not be enough to protect your eyes. So, what should you do?
