Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'

S. Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for a stronger air defense and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea, a day after Seoul accused North Korea of flying five drones across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years.
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue
On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work.Her absence was an immediate red flag — Díaz loved her job and was diligent about showing up. Friends and relatives papered their city, Ecatepec, with flyers featuring her photo.After four days without any sign of Díaz, 30, they blocked the street in front of her school for hours to demand action from authorities. Two days later, her...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks
Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Vladimir Putin illegally claims in the besieged country, and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy.”“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” he said, according to Russian state news.His remarks...
China Taiwan
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours. Taiwan says China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island. The increased military activity came after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. In Washington, an official of the White House National Security Council said China’s military activity near Taiwan was “destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.” China has often used large military exercises in response to U.S. support of Taiwan. It conducted large live-fire military exercises in August in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
