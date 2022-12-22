Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate seat vacated last week by Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, already is drawing attention. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, has resigned his House seat to run for the opening in southwest Georgia’s 11th Senate District.
etxview.com
Governor announces agency leadership changes
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective Dec. 31, to become chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on Jan. 31.
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp gives Channel 2 private tour of Governor’s Mansion for holidays
ATLANTA — Georgia’s First Family welcomed Channel 2 Action News for a private tour inside the Buckhead Governor’s Mansion. As they prepare for another holiday at the Governor’s Mansion, Channel 2′s Karyn Greer spoke to First Lady Marty Kemp and First Daughter Amy Porter Kemp about their holiday traditions.
Albany Herald
An early look at how Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program
ATLANTA — After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1 launch date of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan — officially called Pathways to Coverage — will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many also will have to pay a monthly premium.
cobbcountycourier.com
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
By Casey Quinlan, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments...
Parts of north Georgia seeing snow after days-long freeze
ATLANTA — Some parts of north Georgia are now seeing snow after days of frigid temperatures. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said snow flurries will wrap up around 1 a.m. in parts of north Georgia. Some snow was already accumulating in Whitfield County before 6 p.m. Monday.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
Phoebe vs. COVID
ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark
ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
Stacey Abrams' next move may involve advocating for the disabled
Speculation has been brewing over what is next for Stacey Abrams. After she lost her second bid for Georgia governor in November 2022, the Democrat has been quiet about her plans. In her first interview since her loss, Abrams said she wasn’t sure what was next for her politically.
cobbcountycourier.com
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The...
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
HOLIDAY - Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
