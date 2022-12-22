ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Governor announces agency leadership changes

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective Dec. 31, to become chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on Jan. 31.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

An early look at how Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program

ATLANTA — After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1 launch date of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan — officially called Pathways to Coverage — will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many also will have to pay a monthly premium.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

By Casey Quinlan, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe vs. COVID

ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

HOLIDAY - Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy