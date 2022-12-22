ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald Community Newspapers

A tiff over restaurant tables on the boardwalk

The City of Long Beach is hoping to head off another clash with Brian Braddish, owner of the popular Riptides restaurant, only a year after the city and Braddish fought over the placement of LGBTQ and other flags on the boardwalk near the eatery. That issue was settled, but the...
LONG BEACH, NY

