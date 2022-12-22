Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Al Nassr favourites to sign ex-Manchester United star

Read full article on original website
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Pele’s Daughter Shares Heartfelt Photo of Father in Hospital
The Brazilian soccer legend’s health has reportedly deteriorated.
ng-sportingnews.com
What's happening with Jadon Sancho? Latest news on when Man United winger will return for Erik ten Hag's side
Manchester United's return to action after the 2022 World Cup sets them up with busy schedule at the start of 2023. The Red Devils eased past Burnley in their first game back on duty with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Old Trafford — a positive result and performance as Erik ten Hag looks to build momentum for the coming months.
ng-sportingnews.com
When are Manchester United World Cup players back? Status of returning stars for Carabao Cup, Premier League
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now completed, the focus turns back to club action. Premier League teams like Manchester United are gearing back up for domestic and continental play, which will begin soon. Man United boss Erik ten Hag spent the World Cup preparing for this competitive return by...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Premier League in USA? How to watch 2022-23 EPL matches in the United States
The Premier League returns after the 2022 World Cup with a traditional Boxing Day slate that sees Arsenal still on top, sporting a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City. The action resumes with seven matches on Monday, December 26, two the following day, and then one last contest to...
brytfmonline.com
“Ronaldo did what he did. It’s in the past. I don’t waste any more energy on it.”
CCristiano Ronaldo pointed out harsh criticism of Manchester United’s structure, as well as criticism of Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan. In an interview he had with various British media, the Red Devils coach decided to put an end to this matter and put an end to the Ronaldo case once and for all.
Yardbarker
Argentina release Christmas advert thanking Lionel Messi
The Argentine magician essentially dragged his side to glory and quite rightfully won the player of the tournament for it. As a thank you for his tournament heroics, a tv advert has been released in Argentina as a thank you to Messi. The advert shows a young boy running downstairs...
Yardbarker
Zinedine Zidane is being considered for the Brazil job
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of a few candidates who is being considered for the role of Brazilian manager. After Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Croatia, their head coach Tite decided it best to walk away from the position. This has left a vacancy in...
BBC
How can Ghana's Black Queens return to African women's elite?
Ghana were pioneers when it came to women's football in Africa, with the Black Queens' early years making it look like the side would always be continental heavyweights. After playing their first international in 1991, a valiant and skilful squad was graced with players like Alberta Sackey, Genevieve Clottey and Adjoa Bayor and enjoyed success in its first decade.
Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal
Dec 24 (Reuters) - The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
The favourites to win the Ballon d'Or 2023
Weighing up the early favourites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.
