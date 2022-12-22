“I remember him talking about how wild this movie would be. What a ride it would be, and that it would be centered around these parties, composer Justin Hurwitz said as he recalled the first conversations he had with director Damien Chazelle about “Babylon.” Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in Chazelle’s film that revolves around Hollywood in the 1920s as the movie industry shifts from silent films to sound. Said Hurwitz, “There would be a lot of music in between the parties too, and that would be the pulse of the movie.” “Babylon” features more than two hours of original...

13 MINUTES AGO