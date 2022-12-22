ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Is Hotter and Happier Than Ever at 59!

 4 days ago
With a rumored new love and two blockbuster movies, it’s been an incredible 2022 for Brad Pitt!

At 59 years old, Brad Pitt is hotter and happier than ever, with a new woman who’s keeping him young.

Pitt has been rumored to be dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

In November, they sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

They continue to fuel romance rumors after they were photographed celebrating his birthday at Pace restaurant in Hollywood.

Pitt and Ramon were seen sharing a laugh with each other. It was funny enough that Ramon had her head up in the sky!

Ines was also spotted grinning ear-to-ear while gazing into Brad's eyes!

An insider shared with Us Weekly, “Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other."

A source recently told People magazine what have attracted Pitt to de Ramon, saying, “Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

Pitt recently hit the red carpet solo at the Los Angeles premiere of his film “Babylon,” but Ines reportedly met up with him at the after party!

Pitt is ending the year at the box office with “Babylon,” in which he plays one of the biggest movie stars as silent films are being pushed out for the talkies in 1920s. The movie is packed with three hours of sex, booze, and bad behavior!

Earlier this year, Brad was busy promoting his film “Bullet Train,” turning heads in a kilt at the premiere.

The movie earned over $200 million at the box office!

