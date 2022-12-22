Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster
Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Bengals' Eli Apple calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over...
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins praises Vikings for making this big move
Kirk Cousins helped his Minnesota Vikings improve to 12-3 with a 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and the quarterback was full of praise for his teammates. Cousins went 34-for-48 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the big victory. A couple of his offensive weapons put up huge receiving games.
Yardbarker
Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter
With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Yardbarker
Insider believes Ravens should explore trading Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, a First Team All-Pro selection and an NFL MVP, and he’s not even 26 yet. For those reasons, NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes it would behoove the Ravens — both financially and in terms of compensation — to trade Jackson during the offseason if both sides remain at a stalemate with Jackson’s contract negotiations.
Yardbarker
Commanders still paying price for decision on Kirk Cousins
Taylor Heinicke's benching in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the 49ers on Saturday is the latest development in a trend that's been all too familiar for Washington fans. Since 2018, the Commanders have started 11 different quarterbacks. No one has started...
Yardbarker
Watch: Patriots QB Mac Jones is developing reputation for being dirty player
We still do not know what type of player New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is when it comes being a franchise quarterback. But he is developing quite a reputation for being another type of player. Dirty. Jones had another incident that is getting some attention in the Patriots' 22-18...
Yardbarker
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season. But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.
Yardbarker
Broncos LB Randy Gregory, Rams OL Oday Aboushi suspended for postgame scuffle
The Denver Broncos may not have put up much of a fight in Sunday’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, but that certainly wasn’t the case once the final whistle blew. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi each exchanged punches...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Isn’t Pro Material According To An Infuriated Steve Smith Despite Week 16 Win
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to clinch a victory in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The win came in part because of a final scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, along with an interception by Cam Sutton on the Raiders’ last possession. However, according to commentator Steve Smith, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada isn’t off the hook.
Yardbarker
Raiders Head Coach Might Shut Down Chandler Jones/Denzel Perryman
Not only did the Las Vegas Raiders lose on Saturday, but they also lost the services of two of their star defensive players. With the playoffs now unlikely, it appears head coach Josh McDaniels might have to throw in the white towel. Well, at least as far as playing his duo of Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman. Talk about a tough break for the besieged coach.
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign CB Josh Norman
With Jaycee Horn (wrist) potentially sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Carolina Panthers have signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad. Norman, 35, was a fifth-round draft choice by the Panthers back in 2012 and spent the first four years of his career leading "Thieves Ave". In his first stint with Carolina, Norman totaled 181 tackles, 34 pass breakups, and seven interceptions. During the team's Super Bowl run in 2015, Norman was named First-Team AP All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl.
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances
For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
