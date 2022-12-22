Read full article on original website
KEYS CAROLERS VISIT A LIGHTED ALLIGATOR LIGHTHOUSE
Boats with holiday revelers gathered around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Islamorada, to see the historic structure off the Florida Keys lit up with festive lighting. Because of modern Global Positioning System navigational equipment, the lighthouse was deemed obsolete after its light was extinguished more than seven years ago. In 2021, under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, the deed to the lighthouse was transferred to an Islamorada-based organization that began fundraising efforts to preserve the more than 150-year-old structure.
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
In lead-up to big day, Santa Claus spotted diving in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO (Florida Keys News Bureau) A scuba-diving Santa Claus helper was spotted Thursday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary relaxing with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays. Propelled by an undersea scooter, he delivered a bit of cheer Thursday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off...
LETTER: CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAY SEASON ON LIGNUMVITAE KEY
Dec. 10 proved to be an exemplary, perfect day in the fabulous Florida Keys. The evening before, after dropping off my long-time friend at the airport, I headed south. My friend came to Key Largo from Italy to spend a couple weeks prior to going to Colombia for Christmas with her mother. My head was busy with traffic, the airport, her visit and her return in January. But when I was coming off the bridge, I somehow remembered to pick up a newspaper.
Where You Can Find Florida's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Hip-hop star gives back to South Florida families during the holidays
A Grammy Award winning rapper surprised a South Florida community this week by providing gifts for families just days before Christmas.
Christmas! What's Open & Closed
MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday. Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day. Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. BUSINESS. Banks: Closed. Postal service: Closed, no deliveries.
Chef Samantha Cruz, Executive Chef from the Rum Room Miami opening in January 2023
It is no stranger to this holiday favorite. Cruz, a prior Chef de Cuisine at PLANTA in Miami Beach and leading chef at events like Super Bowl LIV, Miami Open and Art Basel Miami Beach shares her favorite recipe and images for this beloved dish below. “Tamales have always been...
South Florida man charged after allegedly shooting puppy in the head
A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a puppy by shooting it in the head at close range.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
Temperatures expected to plunge as Arctic cold front hits South Florida ahead of Christmas
An Arctic Cold Front is on track to gift South Florida with a Christmas that may rank among the top 10 coldest for Miami. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 40s the mornings of Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Northwest to north breezes will...
Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
‘It went through my daughter’s room’: Mercedes driver slams into NW Miami-Dade home, flees on foot
A dangerous drive ended with a rude awakening for a Northwest Miami-Dade family in the middle of the night. Jesus Padron is still reeling hours after the overnight crash at his home along Northwest 196th Terrace, near 48th Court. “This is unbelievable. I mean, I’ve never seen this in my...
Lawren Bellamy-Boykins has closed all of her earthly accounts
We are so heartbroken to hear about the loss of one CMG Miami Account Manager Lawren Bellamy-Boykin, her career begin at 99Jamz over 25 years. Originally from Waynesboro, Virginia Mrs. Bellamy-Boykins was the adopted daughter, of the late Radio Legend “Jim Diamond Sears” and Integrated Marketing Manager for over 10 years at Miami Times South Florida’s leading Black-owned media company.
‘You’re home’: Flight attendant who survived deadly 1972 plane crash creates memorial to honor those who died
(WSVN) - Decades after a deadly plane crash in South Florida, a surviving flight attendant has made it her mission to never forget the passengers and crew who lost their lives. Beverly Raposa, crash survivor: “Oh, my gosh, to finally see it. Oh, my gosh.”. This is a moment...
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
North Miami City Council Unanimously Appoints Alix Desulme, Ed.D., Mayor of North Miami
NORTH MIAMI – Members of the North Miami City Council appoint Alix Desulme, Ed.D., as the Mayor of North Miami. Desulme will serve in this role until the general elections in November 2024. Desulme formerly served as North Miami Vice Mayor. No stranger to the city, Desulme was first...
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
