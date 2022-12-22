Dec. 10 proved to be an exemplary, perfect day in the fabulous Florida Keys. The evening before, after dropping off my long-time friend at the airport, I headed south. My friend came to Key Largo from Italy to spend a couple weeks prior to going to Colombia for Christmas with her mother. My head was busy with traffic, the airport, her visit and her return in January. But when I was coming off the bridge, I somehow remembered to pick up a newspaper.

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO