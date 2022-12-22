ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

keysweekly.com

KEYS CAROLERS VISIT A LIGHTED ALLIGATOR LIGHTHOUSE

Boats with holiday revelers gathered around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Islamorada, to see the historic structure off the Florida Keys lit up with festive lighting. Because of modern Global Positioning System navigational equipment, the lighthouse was deemed obsolete after its light was extinguished more than seven years ago. In 2021, under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, the deed to the lighthouse was transferred to an Islamorada-based organization that began fundraising efforts to preserve the more than 150-year-old structure.
ISLAMORADA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In lead-up to big day, Santa Claus spotted diving in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO (Florida Keys News Bureau) A scuba-diving Santa Claus helper was spotted Thursday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary relaxing with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays. Propelled by an undersea scooter, he delivered a bit of cheer Thursday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off...
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

LETTER: CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAY SEASON ON LIGNUMVITAE KEY

Dec. 10 proved to be an exemplary, perfect day in the fabulous Florida Keys. The evening before, after dropping off my long-time friend at the airport, I headed south. My friend came to Key Largo from Italy to spend a couple weeks prior to going to Colombia for Christmas with her mother. My head was busy with traffic, the airport, her visit and her return in January. But when I was coming off the bridge, I somehow remembered to pick up a newspaper.
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS News

Christmas! What's Open & Closed

MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday. Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day. Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. BUSINESS. Banks: Closed. Postal service: Closed, no deliveries.
MIAMI, FL
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
wealthinsidermag.com

Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Lawren Bellamy-Boykins has closed all of her earthly accounts

We are so heartbroken to hear about the loss of one CMG Miami Account Manager Lawren Bellamy-Boykin, her career begin at 99Jamz over 25 years. Originally from Waynesboro, Virginia Mrs. Bellamy-Boykins was the adopted daughter, of the late Radio Legend “Jim Diamond Sears” and Integrated Marketing Manager for over 10 years at Miami Times South Florida’s leading Black-owned media company.
MIAMI, FL

