MIAMI - The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, the winter season has a negative effect. Seasonal affective disorder impacts millions of Americans, leading to symptoms of depression. Every morning in the fall and winter, Megan Fellman starts the day with a cup of coffee and one very bright light. "I just have it kind of at the side while I'm having my breakfast, reading the paper," she said. Fellman says she first experienced symptoms of depression more than 30 years ago, serious enough to require hospitalization. ...

20 HOURS AGO