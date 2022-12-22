Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Canucks
The San Jose Sharks are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks for their first game after the holiday break. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson notched four points in the Sharks win against the Wild on December...
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 25. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel...
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022
History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL
What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team
On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Stjernborg, Korchinski Tallied First Point in World Juniors
All five Blackhawks prospects made their tournament debuts in the 2023 World Junior Championship for Team Sweden and Canada. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships kicked off on Monday as five Blackhawks prospects made their tournament debuts with Team Sweden and Team Canada. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. The team captain...
NHL
Rookie Watch: McTavish, Kochetkov among best to play in World Juniors
Ducks forward, Hurricanes goalie on list of those who starred in tournament, now making NHL impact. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL
Panthers Mailbag: Knight and Lundell
In the first "Panthers Mailbag" of 2022-23, Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell field a wide variety of questions from Cats fans. Welcome to the first "Florida Panthers Mailbag" of the 2022-23 season. For this inaugural installment, fans submitted a wide variety of questions -- including one involving ducks and horses...
NHL
Ovechkin makes life miserable for goalies on road to 802 goals
Capitals forward has scored on 166 netminders while chasing down Howe, Gretzky. Goalies don't like ending up on wrong side of history. Jake Oettinger made that clear after preventing Washington Captials forward Alex Ovechkin from scoring Dec. 15, keeping him at 800 goals, one shy of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL all-time goal list.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Roman Josi Makes History
Preds Captain Sets New Franchise Points Record and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into the holiday break, and they have plenty to celebrate. From record-breaking performances to returns from injury and more, get caught up on all the latest happenings from the past week:
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Stamkos' shot used to be weakness
TORONTO -- If there's an image that symbolizes Steven Stamkos' NHL career as he approaches 500 goals, it would be the that of the Tampa Bay Lightning captain unleashing his patented one-timer from the left face-off circle. "Hard to believe that my shot was actually the weakness of my game...
NHL
Four Canes Prospects To Play In 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
RALEIGH, NC. - The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to kick off its pool play on Monday and once again the Carolina Hurricanes will be well-represented with prospects. The annual competition that hosts the world's best Under-20 players will be held in Canada for a third consecutive year...
NHL
Wochy reflects on NHL career on 100th birthday
Former Red Wings forward is second player in League history to become Centenarian. Editor's note: Ty Dilello is the best-selling author of several hockey books including, "Mosienko: The Man Who Caught Lightning In A Bottle." He runs a weekly NHL history newsletter (nhlhistory.substack.com) and is a professional curler on the World Curling Tour.
NHL
Jets at the World Juniors - Day 1
Lucius comes up big, Wagner helps out Sweden, and more!. All four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action on the opening day of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. The players Jets fans will want to keep an eye on are 2022 first-round picks Brad Lambert (Finland) and Rutger McGroarty (USA), as well as the team's sixth round pick from that year - Fabian Wagner (SWE). Finally, Manitoba Moose forward, and 2021 first-round selection, Chaz Lucius will be wearing USA's colours.
NHL
Flyers' "kids" on the Nice List this holiday season
Although the Flyers are just now headed into the NHL's Christmas break, their kids spent the last week already finding some presents under the tree. They've come in the form of goals, scoring chances and perhaps most importantly, a sense of confidence - the latter of which may be the most critical for the organization to nurture with a specific group of players whose development hit speed bumps when the COVID pandemic turned the hockey world upside down at all levels.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Islanders 5, Panthers 1
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers will look to get healthy and hit the rest button during the holiday break after suffering a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida fell to 15-16-4 in the standings. "It's going to be huge,"...
NHL
Questions and Isles: Beach or Lake
Rip around the lake, or ride some waves? The Islanders give their take in the latest Questions and Isles. They're two of the top spots for a summer vacation, so do the Islanders prefer posting up at the lake, or being beach bums? A healthy portion of the Islanders grew up near the Grate Lakes, or in the land of 10,000 lakes, but Long Island beaches are pretty tough to beat. Find out in the latest edition of Questions and Isles.
NHL
Crosby Leads Penguins into the Holiday Break
A common saying in professional sports is that "Father Time is undefeated", but Sidney Crosby is giving him a run for his money. In his 18th NHL season, the 35-year-old Penguins' captain is still producing at an elite level. Crosby leads the Penguins and is eighth in league scoring with...
