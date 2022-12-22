Read full article on original website
Census: Minnesota’s domestic out-migration dampens population growth
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s population grew less than 1% from July 2021 to July 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau reported this month. Minnesota’s population grew 0.1% in 2022, .03% in 2021 and .06% in 2020. The North Star State is the 22nd most populous state. The estimate for July 2022 was 5,717,184, up from an estimate of 5,711,471 the previous year. The 2020 U.S. Census indicated Minnesota’s population was 5,706,504.
