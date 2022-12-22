Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise
Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Idaho’s Ultimate Guide: When To Take The Christmas Tree Down
Christmas 2022 is officially in the books and if any of you are like my wife, you're probably asking yourself: "When in the hell can we take this Christmas tree down so we can have our living room back?" Sure, there are some people who love Christmas so much they...
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Patchy fog across the valley this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
Boise Fire Department responds to house fire off Cole Road
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department responded to a house fire after 1 a.m. Monday off Cole Road with no injuries. According to BFD, firefighters arrived at a single-story house on W. Packsaddle Ct. Smoke detectors alerted the people inside the home to evacuate before crews arrived at the home.
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022
Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
Southern Idaho man Arrested Following Christmas Eve Attack on Police Officer, 2 Others
MERIDIAN - While most were home enjoying their Christmas Eve, a police officer in Meridian was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Washakie Street, in Meridian. The officer arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and encountered a 62-year-old female who had a...
Need Your Help, Bobcat or Mountain Lion In Boise Backyard. [Video]
BOISE, IDAHO - My wife works from home and her office looks out the window and has seen deer regularly walk through our community. We are really close to the Boise River and the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. But, yesterday (12/22) while on a work meeting via Microsoft Teams she...
Rain & snow with more freezing rain possible
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures are slightly warming up over the next few days, however cold air will persist in the valley. As our next system moves in through the region, expect to see valley rain with mountain snow above 6000 ft. Due to the cold air we may see freezing rain conditions on the valley floors on Monday, so be sure to be extra cautious as you're out and about or returning home from any Christmas weekend trips.
Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]
BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
Boise (ID) Fire Department Sued for Rescuing Man but Not Getting Name of the Person Who Hit Him
In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft. The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.
Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies
Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile
We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
