Boise, ID

MIX 106

BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise

Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho

Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today

Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Patchy fog across the valley this morning

BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Rain & snow with more freezing rain possible

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures are slightly warming up over the next few days, however cold air will persist in the valley. As our next system moves in through the region, expect to see valley rain with mountain snow above 6000 ft. Due to the cold air we may see freezing rain conditions on the valley floors on Monday, so be sure to be extra cautious as you're out and about or returning home from any Christmas weekend trips.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile

We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
