Salt Lake City, UT

utahbusiness.com

D.A. Davidson closes $48M in CPACE financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—-D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group, a nationally recognized team of capital market professionals, has closed $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Wasatch County, Utah. Building upon the Special District Group’s previous CPACE capabilities, this deal represents the expansion of its CPACE portfolio and reinforces the group’s proven track record across amenity-rich mountain resort and residential communities.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

It’s blowin’ up, part 9: Latest reveal of North Temple’s Rocky Mountain Power 100-acre redevelopment

A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry

Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ski village with homes and commercial space coming to Nordic Valley

EDEN — Weber County recently approved a ski village to be added to the Nordic Valley Ski Resort. Cottages, townhomes and commercial space will fill the village once the project is complete. Built on 500 acres surrounding the ski resort, the village is expected to increase tourism in the county.
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah startup Errand wants to make life easier by doing the running around for you

PROVO — A group of BYU students working to identify a business idea decided to survey families to try to isolate what their biggest pain points were. What they found, which will come as no surprise to any parent, is one of the top challenges was about the collective time spent transporting kids to school, lessons, sports practices and other various activities.
UTAH STATE

