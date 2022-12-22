Read full article on original website
70+ Salt Lake City flights canceled Monday, including majority of Southwest
Dozens of flights into and out of Salt Lake City have been canceled Monday, with Southwest Airlines being hit the hardest.
‘An absolute nightmare:’ Southwest flyers left stranded for days in Salt Lake City over Christmas
A day after Christmas, Salt Lake City International Airport remains as chaotic and crowded as ever, overflowing with beleaguered and irate travelers.
KSLTV
Dozens of flights canceled at SLC Int’l Airport as weather wreaks havoc on US travel
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of passengers are on hold as dozens of total flights destined for and flying out of Salt Lake City were delayed and or canceled Monday. As of approximately noon Monday, Flight Aware showed 72 delays and 60 cancellations for Salt Lake City alone. Nationally,...
utahbusiness.com
D.A. Davidson closes $48M in CPACE financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—-D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group, a nationally recognized team of capital market professionals, has closed $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Wasatch County, Utah. Building upon the Special District Group’s previous CPACE capabilities, this deal represents the expansion of its CPACE portfolio and reinforces the group’s proven track record across amenity-rich mountain resort and residential communities.
KSLTV
Travelers stranded as thousands of flights cancelled, delayed across the country
SALT LAKE CITY — The weather across the country has created a certain level of chaos for air travelers nationwide this Christmas Eve. The polar plunge to the east of the Rocky Mountains, and other weather complications, have made it tough for some people to make it home for the holidays without delays.
Two winter weather systems to arrive in Utah this week
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will be making their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt […]
kjzz.com
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
New residential tower proposed at Red Lion Hotel site
Designs and an application for a new residential tower just south of downtown Salt Lake City have been submitted and are pending review from the Salt Lake City Planning Commission.
Rescue teams save dog stranded near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas
The Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue saved a dog that was stranded above a frozen waterfall on Christmas Day.
Utah duo help lessen airport travel stress through music
Traveling is never easy these days, but the anxiety amps up a bit during the holidays when thousands pack airports as they fly out to see loved ones spread across the country.
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
buildingsaltlake.com
It’s blowin’ up, part 9: Latest reveal of North Temple’s Rocky Mountain Power 100-acre redevelopment
A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.
What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry
Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
ksl.com
Ski village with homes and commercial space coming to Nordic Valley
EDEN — Weber County recently approved a ski village to be added to the Nordic Valley Ski Resort. Cottages, townhomes and commercial space will fill the village once the project is complete. Built on 500 acres surrounding the ski resort, the village is expected to increase tourism in the county.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Ice climber falls 40 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
An ice climber fell 40 feet while climbing east of Bridal Veil Falls, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Toy story: Why a Salt Lake business owner ditched corporate America to open a toy store
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Sartain was walking around a New Jersey mall around Christmas time back in 1985 when he entered a toy store and had an epiphany. "It was like somebody just hit me on the head and said, 'This is it,'" Sartain said. Ditching corporate America.
Wasatch & Wool reopens in new location
PARK CITY, Utah — Wasatch & Wool held its grand re-opening in its new location on Sunday to an excited and supportive crowd of dye-hards after having to shut its doors […]
ksl.com
Utah startup Errand wants to make life easier by doing the running around for you
PROVO — A group of BYU students working to identify a business idea decided to survey families to try to isolate what their biggest pain points were. What they found, which will come as no surprise to any parent, is one of the top challenges was about the collective time spent transporting kids to school, lessons, sports practices and other various activities.
Salt Lake City community gives everyone a home on Christmas
Dozens of volunteers dedicated their Christmas to feeding those experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City.
