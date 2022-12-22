ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮‍♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays

If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
Man gets 35 years for bloody NJ murder, charged in 4 more killings

WOODBURY — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the horrific beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and savagely beat him to death with a hammer.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Want to start a small business? NJ advances measures to make it simpler

It could soon become a bit easier to start a small business in the Garden State. Lawmakers this month advanced measures aimed at helping wannabe owners hit the ground running. "We don't do enough to help the small businesses. Those little guys are hurting," Chris Emigholz, chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, told an Assembly panel. "They're still struggling in many ways."
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

