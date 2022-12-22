Read full article on original website
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Biden to sign NJ lawmaker’s measure against terror attacks with vehicles
Halloween 2017 turned out to be a warm beautiful day across the region, and 32-year-old New Milford resident Darren Drake, who worked in Lower Manhattan on Wall Street, decided to go for a bike ride on a path next to the Hudson River during his lunch break. Drake and seven...
You’ll never guess NJ’s most popular New Year’s resolution
They say don’t be tempted. That if you really want to change your life in some meaningful way, do it when the time is right for you. Do it when you have your epiphany, or at least when you’re not hungover and dehydrated from New Year’s Eve partying.
‘Miss Kim’ responsible for NJ Gov. Phil Murphy’s curious new hairstyle
One of the biggest political mysteries of 2022 has been solved: What's up with Gov. Phil Murphy's hair?. Since first being elected in 2017, Murphy had sported a short hairdo showing off his widow's peak. But this year his hair started to grow out, raising speculation the 65-year-old was changing his appearance for a 2024 presidential run.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?
Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State. Recording artist Charlie Puth sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicon of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays
If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
Man gets 35 years for bloody NJ murder, charged in 4 more killings
WOODBURY — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the horrific beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and savagely beat him to death with a hammer.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Want to start a small business? NJ advances measures to make it simpler
It could soon become a bit easier to start a small business in the Garden State. Lawmakers this month advanced measures aimed at helping wannabe owners hit the ground running. "We don't do enough to help the small businesses. Those little guys are hurting," Chris Emigholz, chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, told an Assembly panel. "They're still struggling in many ways."
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
Police: Dodge Charger in deadly wreck after fleeing crime in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Dodge Charger involved in a deadly crash on Thursday had been fleeing the scene of a crime, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. A male rear-seat passenger in the Dodge was found dead by responding officers, while the others from that car ran away.
Parsippany, NJ cops nab 3 after neighbor calls about burglary
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police nabbed three men accused of breaking into a township home after a neighbor called in the suspicious behavior. Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along Beechwood Avenue saw two men wearing surgical-style masks approach a neighbor's house — one of them then entered through a window.
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
