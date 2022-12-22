Pelicans (21-12), Pacers (17-17) The clock was winding down and New Orleans was playing hot potato with the ball, eventually passing it to Naji Marshall, who tossed up a one-footed, off-balance runner from 27 feet at the third-quarter buzzer. Improbably, Marshall’s last-resort prayer banked through the hoop. It was that kind of night for the Pelicans, who did just about everything well, easily overcoming the injury absences of three starters and pummeling the Pacers. Despite not having starters Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones – as well as Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy, who’ve frequently filled in as starters – New Orleans went up by 19 at halftime and kept expanding its lead. Several Pelicans including Marshall took full advantage of the chance to play more or get more touches in the offense. "Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing, to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff," Pelicans second-year head coach Willie Green said of that aspect of Monday's commanding victory.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO