NBA
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with right thumb fracture, will try to play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today the Sacramento Kings announced that center Domantas Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during Friday’s game versus the Wizards. The injury was confirmed through extensive consultation with Kings team physicians and outside specialists. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
NBA
Celebrate The Start Of 2023 At Moda Center - Here's What To Expect
After a six-game road trip in which the Portland Trail Blazers finished 3-3, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2. Here's what to expect as the Blazers ring in the new year at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers...
NBA
"Group Effort As Always" | Hardy And Popovich Reunite As Utah Travels To San Antonio Monday Night
After spending Christmas morning with their families, the Jazz return to action on Monday night when they face Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in the Lonestar State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Jazz were gifted an early Christmas present with three days off — tying...
NBA
SIAKAM NAMED EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The National Basketball Association announced Monday that forward Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 10 (Dec. 19-25) of the 2022-23 season. Siakam captures player of the week honours for the fifth time in his career (Nov. 5-11, 2018, Nov. 4-10, 2019, Jan. 20-26, 2020, and Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2022).
NBA
Heat hold off Timberwolves 113-110
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night. Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat (17-17), who...
NBA
Hornets Lose Steam In 2nd Half, Portland Pulls Away For Victory
Ball Goes For 27-7-7, Rookie Mark Williams Plays Well in First Meaningful NBA Minutes. The Charlotte Hornets certainly got off to the start they wanted to in Portland on Monday night, but momentum began shifting late in the second quarter and they never got it back in an eventual 124-113 road loss to the hometown Trail Blazers.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 10. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The dynamic guard led Dallas to a 3-1 week with averages of 31.5...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Pelicans 113
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers had two impressive road wins heading into Christmas, but their strong play did not carry over into their first game after the holiday. Indiana struggled from the field and was outmuscled on the glass on Monday night...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022
Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
NBA
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
NBA
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 26
The NBA follows up its marquee Christmas Day slate with seven games scheduled Monday. Since so many top teams played Sunday, not many matchups jump off the page. A game that stands out is in Cleveland when the Cavaliers host the Nets. The Heat will also be in action, playing host to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Let’s dig into some of the top options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) head to Florida for their second stop on the road trip to face the Miami Heat (16-17). Minnesota fell to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 121-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 30 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a near triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
NBA
Justise Winslow Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (December 26, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow exited the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle sprain on Wednesday, December 21. Further evaluation confirms a grade 2 ankle sprain. Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Pacers 93
Pelicans (21-12), Pacers (17-17) The clock was winding down and New Orleans was playing hot potato with the ball, eventually passing it to Naji Marshall, who tossed up a one-footed, off-balance runner from 27 feet at the third-quarter buzzer. Improbably, Marshall’s last-resort prayer banked through the hoop. It was that kind of night for the Pelicans, who did just about everything well, easily overcoming the injury absences of three starters and pummeling the Pacers. Despite not having starters Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones – as well as Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy, who’ve frequently filled in as starters – New Orleans went up by 19 at halftime and kept expanding its lead. Several Pelicans including Marshall took full advantage of the chance to play more or get more touches in the offense. "Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing, to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff," Pelicans second-year head coach Willie Green said of that aspect of Monday's commanding victory.
NBA
JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas
BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
NBA
The Trail Blazers Return Home To Moda Center To Take On The Hornets
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-16) vs CHARLOTTE HORNETS (9-24) Dec. 26, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Charlotte will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Dec. 26 in Portland. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Hornets by a...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Postgame Quotes | 12/26/22
“I don’t know. We’re all just grateful, thanking God for this opportunity. Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff. I said this in the locker room to take advantage of opportunities like this. It’s hard to do that kind of a win so we’re incredibly grateful.”
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Monday game vs. Pacers
The best Christmas gift you could give to the New Orleans Pelicans right now is a full-strength roster. They took a step closer to that when Sunday’s official injury report was submitted to the NBA, with Zion Williamson no longer listed, after he was sidelined last week for two games while in health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is listed as questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Three Pelicans are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 139, Bucks 118
In a battle between two NBA titans, it was the Boston Celtics who dominated the second half of their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston owned just a one-point lead at halftime but extended that lead to as many as 22 points during the second half. The Celtics took complete control of the game during the latter minutes of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth, when they turned what was a seven-point lead into a 19-point advantage.
